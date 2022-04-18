What’s Happening at the Former Bank at Poinsettia and Chatsworth in Point Loma?

Our friends at the Point Loma Association newsletter recently looked into what’s happening at the former bank on Poinsettia at Chatsworth. And they filed this brief report in their newsletter (if you’d like to get on their newsletter list, click here):

It’s been two years since the pandemic closed the bank on Poinsettia at Chatsworth, and 17 months since some of us gave up trying to get cash out of the brick wall in the back.

Now, something is happening inside the bricks. Noisy, dusty, serious remodeling is happening. One of our reporters – who drives by frequently while delivering UberEats during his lunch hour – was dying to peek inside. So he did.

The teller walk-ups are gone. Although, even when the bank was open, few tellers appeared. (Often they responded to complicated questions by pointing to a phone across the room and suggesting a call to Minneapolis.)

This week workers are removing the vault. No small task, unlike in the movies where outlaws just blow ‘em up.

Since the vault is going, the chance of a bank returning is probably nil.

Sometime, in the next few months, we will be able to reveal the new occupants. Clue: it is not an Italian restaurant.