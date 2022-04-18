Thoughts of Peace and Love on My 84th Birthday

by Ernie McCray

I appeared on the scene

on April 18

in 1938,

and when I reflect

on my 84 years

of aging

I can plainly see

a world today

that’s very much like yesterday.

Taking into account

that now we’re in a recession

rather than a depression.

Now it’s Covid-19

driving a debate

as to what to do

when back then it was how to act

during the Spanish Flu.

Now it’s Russia against the planet,

then it was World War II.

So much déjà vu

if I’m to tell the truth.

Leaves me with the feeling

that nothing much has changed,

but what I’ve seen over the years

tells me that nothing remains the same,

that much has changed,

but our minds are slow to change,

hesitant to assess what

we need for significant change

in how we think as a species,

not seeing our needs

at times like these

to honor the memories

of our great lovers

who taught us ways to relate to

each other:

MLK and his hope-inspiring-dream;

Gloria Steinem, introducing women in the scheme of things;

Harvey Milk rallying the aspirations

of gay men and women,

bigger-than-life icons

providing the spirit in which

we could come

to embrace principles

of peace and love,

a must for us today

if we’re to heal,

if we’re to overcome

a social media/fake news age

that highlights our shortcomings,

our hatreds and our rage,

allowing us to

belittle and label and

overly judge others by their past

and call each other “idiot”

just because our views happen to clash,

when we should be listening to each other more,

appreciating each other more,

understanding someone’s situation more

such as that underpaid woman

we yell at

at the retail store

who had nothing whatsoever to do

with the headache

caused by the bad purchase we made.

We need to cut her some slack

and wait patiently

to get our money back.

Well, such are the thoughts of

an 84-year-old

imagining a world he wants to see unfold,

a world that can’t be reached

without love and peace

at its core.

I sometimes wonder

what we’re waiting for.