Neighbors Pressure City to Cite Developer for ADU Violations in Talmadge Multi-Unit Project

By Paul Krueger

Spurred to action by vigilant neighbors, city inspectors have cited a local real estate developer for violating building codes in the construction of a controversial ADU (accessory dwelling unit) project in the Talmadge area.

Patrick Clark, who manages “REIG Asset Management,” converted a single-family lot with adjacent garage into multi-unit rental complex.

Clark — who is based in Bonsall — purchased the property for $635,000 in October, 2019. He immediately converted the home to a four-bedroom, four-bath “mini-dorm” that rented for $6,000 — an average of $1,500 per bedroom and bath, with a shared kitchen and no parking.

Clark then rebuilt and expanded the garage and backyard into a two-story, four or five-bedroom, two-bath ADU, with a projected rent of $7,000 a month, or $1,400-$1,750 for a bedroom with shared bath and kitchen. Plans called for just two off-street parking spaces for eight or more residents. The backyard was stopped of vegetation, and no replacement shade trees were required anywhere on the property.

City-issued trash recycling bins indicate that Clark is taking advantage of the city’s “free” trash and recycling pick-up for homeowners, even though the eight- or nine-unit project is more accurately defined as a apartment building, which requires owners to pay for private trash collection.

This residential compound is now on the market for $2.3 million dollars. Simple math confirms REIG Asset’s investors could turn a quick, million-dollar-plus profit on a project that provides no very-low or low-income housing and does nothing to promote the racial and or class “equity” or “fairness” which our mayor and city council repeatedly insist are a major benefit of more density in existing single-family neighborhoods.

But making a more-than-healthy windfall profit while contributing nothing to the city’s dwindling supply of low- or even moderate-income housing apparently wasn’t enough for REIG Asset Management.

After the project passed its final inspection, vigilant neighbors noticed that workers were tearing holes in the walls of the ADU, adding more plumbing fixtures and changing the building’s layout to increase rentable space.

Volunteers with Neighbors For A Better San Diego and at least one nearby homeowner alerted city inspectors to these illegal alterations, and made repeated requests for a re-inspection.

On April 8, the city’s Code Enforcement Division issued a “Civil Penalty Notice and Order” that cites four code violations related to the surreptitious remodeling. In addition to the “removal and reconfiguration” of a wall to add unauthorized plumbing fixtures and “converting storage areas into habitable space,” the developer also fenced off a portion of the driveway required for two off-street parking spots.

While welcomed by neighbors, this enforcement action doesn’t appear to threaten the developer’s quick-turn profit.

According to the notice of violation, REIG Asset Management has until July 25 to restore the ADU to its approved plan or get approval for the unpermitted work and pass another inspection. The developer must also remove the fence that blocks the required off-street parking.

But thanks to activist neighbors and responsive building inspectors, word will hopefully spread in the development community that there’s at least some risk to making illegal modifications designed to maximize density and profits.

Equally important, this incident highlights the immediate need for sensible revisions to the city’s ADU Ordinance.

City codes must — at a minimum — limit the number of units allowed in single-family neighborhoods and require the payment of Development Impact Fees, the replanting of mature shade trees to expand the city’s urban tree canopy, reasonable off-street parking, and study the immediate and long-term impact of these multi-unit projects on our city’s woefully inadequate infrastructure.

Learn more about the need for common-sense revisions to the ADU ordinance, and how you can help this effort at www.nfabsd.org