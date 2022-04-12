An Almost 84-Year-Old’s Dream of a Nation Joining Hands

By Ernie McCray

Days away

from my

84th birthday

I still dream

a fantasy

where people

join hands

to bring hopeful changes

to a troubled land.

This wish has persisted

|because we’ve

come a long way

as a nation

in the spirit of this mission,

but too often it’s been

in a one step forward

two steps backwards fashion

like dancers performing

a grand jete

in a moonwalking

kind of way,

repeating, in moments,

how we behaved in earlier days,

my boyhood days,

a time when people

of Japanese descent

were interned

because of America’s

fear of them

based on stereotypes

of them

riding in the winds

of hysterical conversations

wherein they were spoken of as

treacherous and murderous

animalistic human beings

in possession of uncontrollable

wicked tendencies –

and now Muslims

are looked down

and frowned upon

as our enemies,

terrorists,

if you please.

And then, in spite of thoughts

such as these

we’ve sometimes proceeded lovingly,

crafting laws to ensure the safety

of queer folks

and trans folks

and folks

reflecting

a rainbow of hues,

yet now there’s talk

of banning the use

of the word gay

in our schools

and a Black woman

who now sits

in the highest court in the land

has been ridiculed

as a

“critical-race-theory” extremist,

as though that’s not hip,

taking into consideration

that such a hypothesis

gives us the lowdown

on how and why

our nation’s form of racism exists…

Every judge alive

should be into this.

So, as I segue

into my 84th year

of revolving around the sun,

I acknowledge

there still remains much work

to be done

by us Americans

along the lines

of race

and human relations,

and it’s being done

on a number of fronts,

keeping alive my willingness

to continue struggling

to create the nation I want

as I tend

to indulge my fantasies –

as that allows me to age

with dignity

and relative ease.

Happy birthday to me.