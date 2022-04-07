‘Advisory Bike Lane’ on Evergreen Approved by City’s Mobility Board That Has Only 2 Active Members

Residents of Evergreen Street are living a controversy right now as their Point Loma street is destined for a so-called advisory bike lane (ABL).

It’s unclear whether the city is putting plans for the street redesign on Evergreen on hold, as they were forced to in Mira Mesa.

In the meantime, we’re learning more about how the city is maneuvering to install more bike lanes around town.

Apparently, the city has adopted a new take on how residential street traffic should flow. And advisory bike lanes are their answer. According to local media:

Intended to make streets more cyclist-friendly, ABLs offer a single lane for bi-directional traffic to share in the center of two bike lanes. If oncoming cars are approaching, vehicles are supposed to veer into the bike lanes and pass.

Officially, advisory bike lanes are supposed to be approved by the city’s Mobility Board, which is supposed to be made up of representatives from every city council district plus four “at-large” representatives. All are supposed to be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council.

And supposedly, according to 7San Diego, the board even held a meeting Wednesday, April 6, “but didn’t answer any questions regarding ABLs.” The TV news station also reported:

The board won’t say how many more ABL projects are in the works, where they will be or what the current pause on ABL plans means for the entire program.

As for Evergreen Street, a city spokesperson told NBC 7 the city is waiting “until we’ve engaged with the community and, prior to restriping, have provided robust outreach and education” to move ahead with that redesign.

Yet, here’s the problem.

The Mobility Board is supposed to be made up of 13 members.

But, currently, as of this writing, there are only two active members: Michelle Krug who is an At-Large member and Stephanie Hernandez who is the District 9 Representative. The city’s website shows that 3 seats are vacant and that 8 are expired, including Nicole Burgess’ seat – who is a strong proponent of advisory bike lanes, including the one planned for Evergreen.

So many questions jump out: how can the Mobility Board operate with only two active members? How can they even have a meeting without a quorum?

How can two people, Krug and Hernandez, make decisions about bike lanes that are then implemented without informing the local neighborhoods and even not informing the local community planning committees?

What is going on here? Are expired members of the Board making decisions? Where is the District 2 representative?

Something’s amiss and the pandemic cannot be blamed.

Here’s the current make-up of the Mobility Board:

According to the website:

Description

It is the purpose and intent of the Council to establish a Mobility Board to serve as an advisory body to the Mayor and Council on policies and issues related to the City’s transportation network. The Board will analyze transportation decision-making in a holistic way to help the City ensure that people driving, walking, bicycling, taking transit, parking, or using other transportation modes will have safe, easy-to-use choices to move around the City. The Board will help ensure the development of the City’s transportation network meets the City’s Climate Action Plan goals.

Purpose

Purpose

(Hat tip to Jon Perz)