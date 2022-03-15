‘Your SDG&E Bill Explained’

The Voice of San Diego has published a handy guide that answers most if not all questions about the average SDG&E bill.

by MacKenzie Elmer / Voice of San Diego / March 15, 2022

San Diego’s energy prices are the highest in California, but bills for January of 2022 were particularly brutal for many pocketbooks.

Local news stations turned to daily coverage of shocked residents reacting to their bills, leading CBS 8 to launch an investigation into San Diego Gas and Electric’s bill spikes called “Amped Up.” One local lawmaker called for an audit of the company.

Befuddled San Diegans posted photos of their projected bills to social media sites like Reddit and NextDoor. Commenters cast doubt on the four-digit prices some residents had coming in February, hoping it was a software error on the utility’s end.

Not so.

Prices spiked for a handful of reasons, not all of them in SDG&E’s control. At the beginning of the year, the rate the company charged for electricity increased about 11 percent systemwide – those are hikes the California Public Utilities Commission had previously approved. For residential customers, that increase was about 7.6 percent, lower than the impact for commercial, industrial and agricultural payors.

For the balance of the article, please go here.