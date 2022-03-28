Ocean Beach 2 Years Ago: The Way We Were – A Photo Gallery

This is what Ocean Beach looked like 2 years ago, at the beginning of the pandemic. Thank you, Jim Grant.
So, lets jog down ol’ memory lane, from the Spring of 2020. A photo gallery to remind us all of the way we were.
March 17, 2020
Folks line up at OB People’s Food. Only 20 customers allowed in the store at a time, one goes out another one goes in. (Photo by Bob Edwards. )
Photo by Judith Starker.
Here are more photos taken today, St. Patrick’s Day – Tuesday, March 17-, in Ocean Beach.
There were more OBceans out at the tide-pools than usual. Photo by Judith Starker.
This is how the village and some of the local markets, restaurants and businesses appear during the coronavirus shut-down.
Seniors lined up in front of Baron’s Market. They are open from 9 to 9:30 AM for seniors, everyone else after 9:30
No potatoes to be had at Ralph’s though all there seemed to be plenty of all the other veggies
Hodads is doing to go orders only, like most other OB restaurants
Poma’s has take-out. Photo by Judith Starker.
Message of hope from The Holding Company crew.
They’re offering to go at OB Noodle House Bar 1502. Photo by Judith Starker.
Ortega’s to go only
Pizza Port sign
South Beach closure sign
Library is closed for now, including the book drop
Indie Yoga closed for now though they’re offering at least one outdoor class
Lots of parking available on Voltaire Street for anyone in need of reading material at Run For Cover bookstore!
Posted June 2, 2020
A positive sentiment along the flood control channel (photo by Joaquin Antique)
Dog Beach at 9:30 on Sunday, May 31. Things were chill but the beach got more crowded as the day progressed(photo by Joaquin Antique)
The main beach was pretty empty too(photo by Joaquin Antique)
This sign will become outdated today, June 2, as we will now be allowed to spread out our towels and hang out on the beach. If people don’t let it get too far out of hand.(photo by Joaquin Antique)
Sponge Bob is staying socially responsible up on the hill. Photo by Joaquin
One of our neighbors puts up a regular “broadside” in the best tradition of our founding fathers and mothers. (photo by Joaquin Antique)
Sophisticated sidewalk chalk art in our town. (photo by Joaquin Antique)
You can always count on OBceans to come up with a new variation on drinking games. (photo by Joaquin Antique)
April 16, 2020
“Surf-check alley”. The beaches, parks, the OB pier, and the river trail remain closed except for enforcement personnel. (photo by Joaquin Antique)
Who needs to maintain physical distance when you can eat a sandwich, and drink a beer on the street? Probably shouldn’t judge though. Maybe these people all live together. (photo by Joaquin Antique)
Even this dog was masking up, but I think he was stoned. (photo by Joaquin Antique)
When all the days seem to run together it’s good to have a neighbor who will help you stay oriented. (photo by Joaquin Antique)
This short-term vacation rental at Abbott and Brighton appears to be shut down, and perhaps a risky venture. (photo by Joaquin Antique
)
Close to home, OB Elementary is also locked up tight. (photo by Joaquin Antique)
Old Town was almost completely empty the other day, though handmade tortillas were still being cranked out by a masked worker at Cafe Coyote. (photo by Joaquin Antique)
San Diego Harbor looks like a lake with hardly a ripple. From this spot there was not a single moving boat spotted over a half hour period. (photo by Joaquin Antique)
Speaking of masks, Seams to Me on Bacon looks like it’s ready to provide you one in a jiffy. (Photo by Frank Gormlie)
April 8, 2020
Photographer Jim Grant has captured the stark new reality for Ocean Beach.
Here’s Newport Avenue, the main business street of our beloved seaside village. (From San Diego)
April 3, 2020
Damaged, abandoned board expresses a common plea. All photos by Joaquin Antique.
The pier parking lot is now completely empty, on total lock down except for occasional police cruiser.
A kind person on Bacon Street has been sewing face masks and offering them up for free to other locals. He or she kept replenishing the masks throughout the day.
Someone cut the yellow caution tape at the Orchard Street stairs and this couple took advantage of it to walk on down.
The taped off stairs at Santa Cruz cove didn’t stop these people from violating the rules and sitting on the sand.
Our feathered friends are maintaining social distancing on the wall near the pier parking lot, or are they? See the red circle enlarged below and you’ll find some scofflaws breaking the rules.
Uncooperative bird brains.
If you know where to look, there are still a few places that are empty of people where you can enjoy an ocean view.
March 25, 2020
March 19, 2020
Newport Ave. at 11 am. Photo by Bob Edwards
Nearly an empty OB Pier parking lot. When does that ever happen? By Bob Edwards.
By Bob Edwards.
Beach berm removal. By Bob Edwards.
Pier gift shop and restaurant closed. By Bob Edwards.
