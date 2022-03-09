The Inaugural St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party – Sat., March 19

Next weekend – March 19 — the inaugural St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party is officially here!

This is happening near the Ocean Beach pier and it’s by the same organizers that do the OB Oktoberfest and the legendary OB Chilli Cook Off. All event organizers are San Diego-based.

Headliners for the event are all San Diego-based includes:

An 8 piece newgrass-americana band (Shakedown String Band)

A high energy female fronted rock pop soul reggae band (Doah’s Daydream)

A “bedroom electronic artist” who just recently announced a tour with popular band Rebelution (DENM)

An Egyptian-American multi-instrumentalist, producer

DJ (Michum Yacoub)

Guitar-based power trio from Ocean Beach (Band of Gringos)

Indie/psychedelic rockers (Verigolds).

And members participating in the Guac Off *similar to the OB Chilli Cook Off* are all San Diego-based restaurants: La Doña, Wonderland Ocean Pub, Raglan Public House, OB Brewery, We Be OB, Voltaire Beach House and more.

Proceeds are going to the Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association and funds will specifically be going to support their Friends of OB Program to keep OB beautiful, safe and clean.