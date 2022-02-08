Spring Book Sale by Friends of the OB Library – Sat., Feb.12

From Friends of the OB Library :

You probably are wondering when the OB LIBRARY will be open. Well, we still don’t know. There will probably be an open meeting in late February or March at which the Library Administration will present the latest version of the plans to the community. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, we are having a book sale in front of Vignettes Antiques, 4828 Newport Avenue, this Saturday, Feb. 12 from 12 to 5 pm. Vignettes is having their annual Valentine’s Sale, so stop by and buy a book for someone you love.

Here’s the flyer. Hope to see you at the sale.