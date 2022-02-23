Dorothy Smith – a Woman Who Epitomized the Rising of a People

by Ernie McCray

Dorothy Smith,

a friend

and hero of mine

passed away the other day,

leaving me wishing,

in my sadness,

that she could have seen

“Still, We Rise,”

a poetry and jazz show

featuring Yolanda Franklin

a brilliant local thespian,

and I

reading our poems

and those of

Amanda Gorman

who mesmerized a nation

delivering her writings

at a president’s

inaugural event

and Maya Angelou

who told us why the caged bird sings

and Langston Hughes

whose rhymes

made our hearts

ring with sheer joy

or cry the blues…

with the Rob Thorsen Trio’s

mellow soulful instrumentations

coloring the show

with a funky hue…

Oh, I know,

Dorothy would have loved it

and basked in it

through and through

as she, a board member of the Common Ground Theatre,

a co-sponsor of this celebration of Black History,

epitomized

the spirit of a people’s resiliency,

of a people overcoming

over and over again for centuries –

as she was

an educator

and a poet of renown;

a woman who, as the first African American woman

school board trustee in this town,

fought fervently

for equity for every learner,

believing that they all can achieve

no matter their color or plight or creed,

pursuing her quests for

social justice and human rights

with a soft warm sunny smile

that seemed to radiate

for miles.

As I said what I came to say

that day

I could feel Dorothy’s

sweet spirit and loving energy,

knowing

that she would have appreciated

our attempts

in our artistry

to remind humanity

to keep love and hope alive.

Because she truly embodied the soul and essence

of “Still, We Rise.”

Before our community’s very eyes.