Circulate San Diego Exposes Itself: ‘Gut Local Planning Boards as They Only Represent White Male Property Owners’

By Geoff Page

Four organizations that want to see the community planning group system drastically reformed, gutted actually, held a public forum February 4 titled “What’s Next for CPGs & CPG Reform.” The word “reform” can be very ambiguous, one person’s idea of “reform” is, to another person, an assassination.

Circulate San Diego held the event together with the Downtown San Diego Partnership, the San Diego County Bike Coalition, and the San Diego County Regional Chamber of Commerce. According to the flyer, it was made possible with support from San Diego Gas & Electric.

All of them have one theme in common, they want to build, build, build and they think the planning groups are standing in the way of their future. But, they don’t say it that way.

Here is the meeting description:

Are you interested in helping your community thrive? Curious about Community Planning Group reform efforts? Learn about Community Planning Groups (CPGs) in the City of San Diego with panelists who will share the ins and outs of community planning and how you can connect virtually with your CPG. We will also give an overview of what the current reform package contains and why it’s needed.

Topics to be addressed include:

What do CPGs do?

What are they doing during physical distancing?

How can I participate?

What is CPG reform? Why is it needed?

Three planning board “panelists” participated in the meeting. The choice of panelists said a great deal about how unbalanced this meeting was.

The first panelist was Dike Anyiwo, a member of the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Planning Group. He has barely three years of planning board experience. And, his experience is on an unusual planning board that represents an area that is not really a community but rather a collection of businesses and commercial property owners.

The second panelist was Marissa Tucker-Borquez, a member of the North Park Planning Committee. She has barely a year and a half of experience on her planning board. She has only been a San Diego resident for five years, a Bay Area transplant. She is the president of “YIMBY Democrats of San Diego County” and she founded Rise North Park.

The third panelist was Gail Friedt, a member of the Uptown Planners group. She has barely three years of planning board experience also.

One has to wonder why they did not seek out people with much deeper experience on planning boards. There are many out there. Additionally, the experiences of these three people have been during the unusual COVID pandemic. Planning boards have been operating much differently than they did before the outbreak.

The three panelists provided some background information about planning boards in general before the moderator began asking questions. The first one asked the panelists what positive impact they have had while on a planning board.

Anyiwo went first and he cited the Measure E campaign to lower the 30-foot height limit in the Midway area. He was very involved, along with the Midway group chair, Cathy Kenton, working with a funded campaign to get the measure passed.

This was an odd choice because this was not a positive impact the Midway group effected. This resulted in the outcome they wanted thanks to a great deal of outside money and help from people who are slathering to develop the area.

Anyiwo is a Riverside transplant who does not have deep experience in San Diego history. He has been a vocal critic of the 30-foot height limit and denigrated the original Prop C as a “Loosely worded ballot measure.” He has repeated the Midway mantra that the people who got Prop C passed did a sloppy job by “arbitrarily” including Midway in the Prop C area.

It’s not enough, apparently, to just be opposed to something, it is also necessary to belittle the amazing effort people made in the past to get Prop C on the ballot.

Friedt said the positive impact she could recount was her group changing its by-laws and changing outreach to things like Facebook and Twitter. Basically, her positive impact was all organizational for the planning board itself.

Tucker-Borquez did not really have a specific positive impact to describe and instead talked generally about the positive impacts a board can have. She could be forgiven because she has so little time actually on a board.

The moderator asked what the value of planning boards was and all three gave non-descript, basic answers. Tucker-Borquez mentioned advocating for affordable housing.

Then the discussion turned to the reforms being spearheaded by District 1 council member Joe Lacava. The moderator first asked for comments from the panelists about planning group problems.

Anyiwo brought up the city attorney’s opinion that the planning boards are illegal now because they do not comply with the city charter that sees them as independent entities. He mentioned the variety of by-laws that varied from group to group as a problem but it was not clear why it was a problem.

Anyiwo, then articulated the main theme of the meeting that was repeated over and over. He said the boards need to reflect the community better because they now tend to skew to older, more established people.

Tucker-Borquez continued this theme recounting that North Park is 70% renters but the board did not have many, if any renters on it. She said the board consisted of white, older homeowners. She said more diversity is needed.

Like a chorus, Friedt continued with the same them saying that her group was mostly male white older homeowners and there were few business representatives on the board.

To recap, Anyiwo said older people, Tucker-Borquez added white to the description, and Friedt contributed male to the composite description of old, white, men, which, today, is a death sentence in society.

Anyiwo and Tucker-Borquez are in their 30s, Friedt said she was 59 and she was one of the younger members on her board.

The moderator was Jesse O’Sullivan, the in-house counsel for Circulate San Diego, a newly minted attorney having been admitted to the bar in December 2019. He explained that a representative from Lacava’s office was supposed to attend and describe the proposed changes but was unable to make the meeting.

O’Sullivan provided a brief synopsis and first mentioned the grand jury and city auditor reports that were critical of the community planning groups.

Addressing the issue of representation on planning boards, O’Sullivan made an unexpectedly objective comment. He said that anecdotally we have information that says the groups are not representative but no actual data exists to support that contention.

O’Sullivan laid out the three options to resolve the legal issues brought up by the city attorney’s office. Elliott’s decision can be seen here

The first option would be to have the mayor appoint all planning board members. O’Sullivan stated that would be in line with the city charter. He pointed out the impracticality of that option considering that there are hundreds of people serving on the city’s planning boards.

The second option was a city charter amendment. O’Sullivan said this would be a long, complicated process that would disrupt current operations. He mentioned complications with making these planning board seats official elected positions involving all the requirements of anyone running for public office.

The third option – make groups more independent of the city – is the one Circulate San Diego and its partners would like to see. No matter how you word it, option three guts the planning boards.

But, they don’t say that.

By making them independent, the planning board’s official powers would be removed. The only real “powers” the boards have now is their participation in the planning process reviewing projects and land use decisions. By doing this, what these people really feel is a stumbling block, the CPGs can be by-passed.

In an attempt to soften this deathblow, the reform proponents say the city would still recognize groups in the communities and they would “remain an important part of planning process.” The planning department would allegedly “outreach” to the groups as “important community voices.”

Bullshit. The city hates dealing with planning groups now, and if the groups are no longer a required part of the planning process, officially, the community will not see their dust. This was an attempt to sugarcoat reality. Any of the other reform measures will mean nothing if this happens.

The panelists were asked their opinions of the reforms. Anyiwo said the reforms are great and that “we all need to be on the same page playing by the same rules.” When you consider the diversity in planning groups across this city, the idea of the same page and the same rules seems a bit rigid.

Friedt said the reforms are all really helpful.

Tucker-Borquez said Joe Lacava’s reforms are critical. The only way the word “critical” could be applied to these reforms would be if it referred to defanging the planning boards – as fast as possible.

Before taking audience questions, O’Sullivan ran a poll at the meeting to see what the attendees thought of the reforms. The result was 61% for, 8% against, 32% needed more information.

Because very little information was offered during this meeting about the reform details, the poll results appeared to reflect previously held opinions. The low number of those against reflected a lack of participation by those who oppose the changes. It was telling that one third of the attendees supported the lack of usable information by being unable to make a decision based on what was provided.

The question of term limits for planning board seats came up. The Midway and Peninsula planning groups allow people to hold three, three-year terms before they term out. They may run again after one year off.

Some critics point to people who have been on planning boards for years and coming back again as some sort of conspiracy by white, older, male board members.

Friedt and Anyiwo had different opinions on this one. Friedt believed one year of was not long enough, Anyiwo said he was okay with the one year. He pointed out how hard it can be to find people to run for board seats. The Midway group has been chronically short of full membership for years.

Another audience question was how to get renters to join groups. During the discussion about the current groups not being representative of their communities, the lack of renters came up several times. This was ironic because both Anyiwo and Tucker-Borquez are renters and Friedt was a renter when she joined her planning board.

Tucker-Borquez said renters have families and multiple jobs. She suggested making meeting times more reasonable. She actually said, “Maybe you have fast food workers who work the odd hours.”

It is hard to know where to start with such a statement. Homeowners have families too. This statement that renters must have multiple jobs is becoming a familiar refrain but so far is unsupported. “Fast food workers?” Just have to leave that one alone.

Friedt said, “Lower the barrier to power.” For example, change the requirement to attend a meeting in order to run for a seat. Not sure what other “barriers” to power there are. Why would anyone run for a position on a group when they have never attended a meeting? Makes no sense.

The panelists were asked what their biggest challenge was serving on a board. Anyiwo went first and his comment was a perfect testament to those who believe they are the smart ones and they do not like opposing views. Anyiwo is the poster child. He answered:

“I think for me ignorance, there are a lot of people out there. Everyone’s entitled to an opinion but frankly some of the most difficult conversations are sometimes the best ones to have so when people come with a thoughtfully articulated nuanced position I’m here for that but when people come with these sort of blanket statements, I don’t want to get into specifics but I call it ignorance and logical fallacies that they bring to these conversations it becomes very difficult to justify spending your time as an individual away from your families or away from your friends to attend this event when you have to deal with people who are not tethered to the same plane of reality. But, that’s just me.”

In other words, we should not have to listen to opposing points of view, it is a waste of our time. What Anyiwo fails to recognize is that community planning groups are intended to be public forums where anyone can express an opinion. And, whether they agree or not, board members have to sit and listen.

Anyiwo demonstrated this attitude after this writer sent a letter to the Peninsula Community Planning Board opposing a transportation-related position the board was considering during the November 2021 monthly meeting. Anyiwo attended as Midway’s liaison but that didn’t stop him from commenting as follows:

“What I find ironic about this process is this letter by this person. I don’t understand why we are reading out those kinds those types of comments that are not contributing anything to the conversation. We’re giving a platform to nonsense. I guess this individual is part of the community I don’t see what was productive of putting out those thoughts.”

Circulate San Diego’s planning board panelist clearly does not understand what these groups are for.

A final audience question was about how much time the panelists devote to planning board work. No one gave an estimate of hours other than to mention the regular monthly meeting and subcommittee meetings. What was another good illustration of the thought out there that there is a vast conspiracy to keep certain people off planning boards, was Tucker-Borquez’s answer.

She did not answer the question at all but went off on the requirement that a candidate running for a board seat needs to attend at least one meeting. She actually said that “this was a way to keep people from getting involved.”

Planning boards meet once a month for 10 to 12 months of the year. Some do not have a meeting in the summer or December. How this somehow keeps people from getting involved, by requiring attendance at one meeting is a mystery.

But, it further fleshes out this story that the reason the planning boards are made up of who they are made up of is because of a concerted effort on the part of hundreds of conniving, scheming old, white, male homeowners.

