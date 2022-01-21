Will $8.4 Million in Repairs Open Up the West End of the Ocean Beach Pier for Good?

By Thursday, January 20, city contractors had begun to set up scaffolding near the end of the Ocean Beach Pier. The plan is to spend $8.4 million to repair two damaged piles.

A city spokesperson told media that the scaffolding might take upwards of two weeks to construct, and depending on the weather, repairs should take about eight weeks. He added the entire OB Pier should reopen once those repairs are completed. By the beginning of summer.

We’re all hoping that the city spokesguy is right, that this money will result in sufficient repairs that the end section can reopen.

Our concerns and fears are that this will be just a bandaid that will enable the pier to open the “T” section for just a limited period of time.

The city and the press keep repeating the mantra that the pier was badly damaged just last winter and these repairs will suffice. In the next breath, everyone says that, sure the Pier needs more but this is all funds that are available.

In July, Mayor Gloria announced state funding of more than $200 million allocated for regional projects, including $8.4 million for the Ocean Beach Pier.

Around last December 20, 2021, the City announced repairs would “begin this week.” Here’s part of the city press release, issued Dec 19 or Dec 20:

PIER EXPECTED TO FULLY REOPEN AFTER REPAIRS ARE COMPLETE

SAN DIEGO – Emergency repairs will begin this week on a section of the Ocean Beach Pier to fix damage caused by storm conditions in January 2021. Repairs are expected to take approximately four months, depending on the weather and tidal conditions. Once repairs are complete, the pier will fully reopen for the first time in more than a year.

In January, the 55-year-old pier was damaged by high surf. City crews repaired broken railings along the pier before it partially reopened on May 28, 2021. The pier’s west end has remained closed to the public after significant damage to two columns, also known as piles, which vertically support the structure.

Here’s pier expert Geoff Page’s response then:

Either the city is trying to rewrite history or they have paid no attention to the years of information on the pier. The city is being duplicitous or it is showing its incompetence. …

The piles that are being repaired were not damaged by the “storm conditions in January 2021,”– they were first noted as damaged in the 2004 Pier report:

“Vertical cracks were also noted near the tops of three piles. One is located at Bent 27 and the other two are near Bent 60.”

In the 2016 report on the pier’s conditions were pictures of the two seriously damaged piles #60 and #61.

The city did nothing. The 2021 storms caused additional damage; those storms were not the sole cause of the damage. Had the city heeded the repair recommendations of the engineers years ago, the pier would not have needed closing as it is now.

The press release then repeated this incorrect information when it stated:

“The pier’s west end has remained closed to the public after significant damage to two columns, also known as piles, which vertically support the structure.”

At this point, the continuing claim that the 2021 storms caused the damage is beginning to sound more duplicitous than incompetent. …

First, the pile repair should have occurred years ago. Second, had the mayor moved more swiftly, the repairs could have taken place during the summer this year when the surf and weather were not challenging. Now, the repairs are to take place during the worst time of year for such work. …

What the city has not said is the repair of the two piles will only provide a brief future for the pier. Estimates as little as one or two years have been mentioned by the engineers. This grand gesture by the city is a band aid on a gaping wound but it will allow the end of the pier to reopen.

And, that will give the mayor and council member Campbell another photo op in front of the pier, much like the one last year with the former mayor when they reopened the pier that was damaged so badly it represented a real threat to public safety.