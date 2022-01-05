Who’s Running Against Jen Campbell in the ‘New’ District 2

We don’t have all the facts yet, but we have names. Or at least the names that have been floated about of those maybe running against Jen Campbell for the newly-redrawn District 2. The primary is June 7.

The Point Loma & OB Democratic Club stated the following Democrats were candidates in the race against Campbell:

Joel Day

Mandy Havlik

Lori Saldaña

But wait, there’s more. Just today, the San Diego U-T discussed candidates for District 2. Joel Day had been a candidate for District 6 but was forced by the new boundaries to either abandon his campaign or run for the council in District 2 instead of 6. Day decided to run in District 2.

The U-T also reported:

The new boundaries might also prompt former Assemblywoman Lori Saldana, another Clairemont resident, to enter the race. The Point Loma Democratic Club has listed her as a candidate, but she hasn’t filed candidacy papers with the city clerk. Saldana didn’t return multiple phone calls Tuesday.

Mindy Havlik is an active member of the Peninsula Community Planning Board.

Of those lesser-known candidates, the U-T reported:

The District 2 race also includes Republican Linda Lukacs, Democrat Loxie Grant and Leslie Michelle Codling-DiChet.

Okay, so now we have the expanded list: