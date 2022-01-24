Video Interview: Andrea Schlageter – Chair of Ocean Beach Planning Board

by on January 24, 2022 · 2 comments

in Ocean Beach

Check out Charles Landon’s latest OB Rag video: an interview with Andrea Schlageter, Chair of the Ocean Beach Planning Board. The interviewer is Carson Davis a free lance journalist.

{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }

Frank Gormlie January 24, 2022 at 1:35 pm

Andrea for city council! What a great interview, wonderful camera work including drive-thru scenes of OB and drone video of OB. OBceans ought to be proud to have such an articulate and passionate person chairing the planning board. That’s my 2 cents.

Reply

Greg January 24, 2022 at 1:38 pm

“they think they’re right because evidence and studies point to them being right”

let’s try to not use that statement again :)

Reply

Leave a Comment

Older Article: