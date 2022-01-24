Check out Charles Landon’s latest OB Rag video: an interview with Andrea Schlageter, Chair of the Ocean Beach Planning Board. The interviewer is Carson Davis a free lance journalist.
Video Interview: Andrea Schlageter – Chair of Ocean Beach Planning Board
Andrea for city council! What a great interview, wonderful camera work including drive-thru scenes of OB and drone video of OB. OBceans ought to be proud to have such an articulate and passionate person chairing the planning board. That’s my 2 cents.
“they think they’re right because evidence and studies point to them being right”
let’s try to not use that statement again :)