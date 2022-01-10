San Diego: ‘So Little Goes Right, So Little Gets Fixed and So Much Disarray’

What’s Up with the Mayor’s App? Problems: “Around Every Corner”

By Colleen O’Connor

Every day, in every way, San Diegans are witnessing the crumbling of their once stable neighborhoods; in their once enviable designation, “Camelot by the Bay.”

Omnipresent homeless camps; vacant store fronts; trash overflowing onto unsafe, often filthy streets; decaying parks, pools, libraries and public spaces; spikes in inflation; a buckling health care system amid a pandemic all exacerbated by new tax 17% tax hikes for water/sewer, and new bond initiatives in the pipeline.

Small wonder there is rage, fear, and mistrust of government when so little seems to go right. So little seems to get fixed. And so much seems in disarray. Even neighborhood planning groups find more defeat than success in battling government deafness. AirBnbs, granny flats, and oversized developments such as the new Sports Arena project.

The latest neighborhood dustup is over the City’s desire to close beach/coastal parking areas due to an increase in crimes, gang activity, late-night parties, illegal bonfires and homeless camping.

Oh, and then there is the overflowing trash/garbage mess, with no end in sight in strike against trash hauler Republic Services, as the Teamsters union rejected the company’s latest offer.

Why isn’t the Mayor intervening?

According to the Legislative Analyst’s Office, California is home to a whopping 26% of residents who are functionally unemployed and its poverty rate is the highest in the nation.

Yet, California is experiencing a large budget surplus.

‘The Legislative Analyst’s Office predicts that California can afford to increase its annual expenses by $3 billion to $8 billion through the 2025-26 fiscal year — a prospect that didn’t appear to sit well with Republicans.”

Where does all of this money go? Not fixing much in San Diego.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron:

“There’s something wrong when the state is flush with extra cash — $750 for every man, woman and child — while ordinary people have to choose between putting food on the table and filling their gas tank.”

So, why do we need more taxes, if the Mayor and Council cannot fix things? More money seems to have failed.

How about better leadership?

