Ocean Beach Town Council Public Meeting & Candidate Forum Tonight – Wed., Jan.26

January Public Meeting – January 26, 2022 @ 7pm

Join the Ocean Beach Town Council for their monthly Public Meeting tonight, Wednesday, during which a Candidate Forum will be held. Candidates are running to fill the empty seats on the Board of Directors. Also, there will be updates from elected officials and local organizations.

In light of the current status of the pandemic, the OBTC will be back online for their January meeting.

You can access the meeting stream on Facebook Live.

New this month – you may also attend the meeting via Zoom by clicking this link to register for access.

Questions for the candidate forum, non-agenda public comment, and questions or comments throughout the meeting will be taken first from Zoom attendees and then from any relevant Facebook comments.

You can click here to view the agenda.