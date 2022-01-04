It’s Anti-Insurrection Week at the OB Rag – 1 Year Anniversary and No One of Significance Has Been Brought to Account for This Treason

It’s anti-insurrection week at the OB Rag.

One year ago this week, Trump instigated an attempt at a violent coup and thousands of his supporters laid siege to the Capitol while the Presidential election was being certified.

Over the course of the next few days, we plan to acknowledge the anniversary of this act of treason and review what the status is of the Big Lie. I’ve asked Rag writers to focus on the insurrection and what it means for us today in any of their blog writings and posts for the week.

Here are some major points worthy of note (in the coming days we’re examine many of these with accompany links and evidence):

In the year since the insurrection, no one of any significance has been brought to account for the act of treason, despite plenty of evidence that shows high-level planning and coordination of the riotous siege of our democracy.

Yes, hundreds of rioters have been arrested; plenty of low-level individuals have been charged, some convicted and already in jail.

Since the day of insurrection, the general bi-partisan Congressional revulsion of the siege has evaporated.

However, a bi-partisan House panel has been investigating the insurrection and the panel is about to go "public" with their findings to date.

Yet, a number of former trump and White House officials are not cooperating with the panel.

But the Coup continues at the states' levels where GOP-trumpists are manipulating how states report election results – and much more.

There's lots of dire warnings of a coming civil war, coup and continued insurrection for America from generals, admirals, academicians, and political observers.

Many view January 6 last year as "a rehearsal" for the real thing the next time.

There's been critiques and reforms of the Capitol Police and the DC National Guard since the failure of law enforcement at the Capitol siege.

There's evidence that trump people stalled or delayed the response by police and Guard.

Also evidence abounds that shows high-level White House, GOP coordination of the insurrection including the participation by some far-right Congressional republicans.

Blue-prints were conjured up even before the November 2020 election by far-right strategists to hold a coup.

Many in the Republican Party to this day don't accept that Joe Biden won the election; the Big Lie is strong within the GOP, displayed by numerous polls.

The far-right is planning to commemorate the 6th in DC; leftist groups are also planning protests around the country and in DC on the 6th.

It was a year ago, a day after the insurrection, that I wrote:

It’s difficult writing anything today after watching 16 hours of TV yesterday, trying to be a witness to the fully-anticipated attempt at a coup by Trump and his supporters – one of the darkest days in American history.

But the main thing that comes to mind is that Trump and those who instigated the attempt at a fascist coup yesterday on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol, need to be held accountable for what they did.

Read no further if you’re bothered by the term “fascist” here as I’m not going to spend time trying to justify the use of the word to describe Trump and his cohorts.

And plenty of pundits and politicians have already called what happened Wednesday, January 6th – a day of infamy – a “coup” and “insurrection.” Why, newly-elected President Joe Biden used those terms just today. He also called the mob that stormed the Capitol, “domestic terrorists.”

The terrorists, the insurrectionists, the mob, the fascist crowd – packed with Proud Boys, Qanon supporters, white nationalists, Klan supporters – have to be held accountable. They tried to take over our government and disrupt the business of Congress – making the final certification of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ election.

It is unbelievable that a year later, no one of significance has been held accountable for creating one of the darkest days in American history.