Investigators Believe Fire at Home of Fletcher and Gonzalez Was Arson

After over two weeks of no information, today, Friday, San Diego authorities announced they believe the fire at the home of San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and his wife, former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, was arson – and intentionally set.

On January 12, around 4 am, Fletcher, Gonzalez and their children escaped from their house in City Heights when the front porch was ablaze.

Supporters of the out-spoken and left-leaning couple feared for the worst, that the fire was arson and potentially an act of domestic terrorism. Fletcher, in particular, in his role at the Sup Board has been publicly threatened by anti-vaxxers.

The couple live in the 4800 block of Wightman Street in the Fox Canyon neighborhood of City Heights. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze, which appeared to have started in an outdoor trash can, from reaching the interior of the residence.

Investigators with the multi-agency San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team believe that the fire was intentionally set.

Officials have not publicly disclosed what led authorities to suspect that the blaze — which damaged a parked car along with the facade of the home, causing an estimated $36,000 worth of monetary losses — might have been a criminal act.

Anyone with information about the fire was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

News source: San Diego Patch