How Big Oil Lies to You

Hey check out this video about ‘how big oil lies to us’.
It’s by Michael Claisse, an OB Resident (and loyal reader of the Rag). He runs a small YouTube channel where he makes animated videos about the ocean.
Let us know if you, dear reader, would like to see more of Michael’s videos.
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
This is such important information. I’m disappointed but not surprised that those in charge of rules & regulations are also those in control of the industry. How these people live with themselves is incomprehensible. Knowledge is power, and we won’t be so easily fooled anymore. Thank you for doing the research and making the truth known.
Excellent ; Thank You Michael Claisse .