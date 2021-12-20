MTS: It’s Possible to Extend Trolley to Airport and Beaches

New trolley extension to San Diego International Airport would open up future extensions to Point Loma, Liberty Station and beach communities

By Lauryn Schroeder / San Diego Union-Tribune / Dec. 17, 2021

A Metropolitan Transit System study released Thursday, Dec. 16, has determined that the long-desired extension trolley to the San Diego International Airport is possible and can be completed within the next decade. According to a press release issued by the Metropolitan Transit System, or MTS, transportation experts from the international consultancy company Mott MacDonald presented multiple construction options to the MTS board of directors as part of its preliminary feasibility study.

San Diego County Supervisor and MTS board chair Nathan Fletcher said the trolley would boost tourism and create jobs, while offering additional transportation options to key areas in San Diego. “San Diegans have always wanted a Trolley connection to the airport and now is the time to move forward,” Fletcher said in a press statement. “We have an opportunity to invest in good jobs and build a world-class rail connection to our airport that will greatly benefit not only visitors to San Diego but hard-working San Diegans who currently have no rail connection to the airport.”

The Mott MacDonald study analyzed three different options for construction, an elevated guideway off Laurel Street, and two underground options at Hawthorne Street.

For the balance of this article, please go here.