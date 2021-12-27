Long-Time OB Library Volunteer Passes – Alice Nodes – Funeral Viewing Monday, Dec.27

From Laura Dennison of Friends of OB Library:

One of our dear volunteers, Alice Nodes, passed away last week. Her family will be having a viewing at Beasley-Mitchell Funeral home this Monday, Dec. 27, from 10 am to 2 pm. (Address: 1818 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. 92107).

Matt Beatty, long-time Branch Manager at the OB Library, wrote a beautiful tribute to Alice:

Long time Ocean Beach Library volunteer and Friend of the Library Alice Nodes died peacefully at a care home in Oceanside on December 20th. She was 92 years old.

Alice had worked many years at in Ohio as a professional Librarian. Upon retirement she moved to Ocean Beach. She started volunteering at the OB Library soon thereafter.

As an experienced librarian, Alice was put to work at the circulation desk. Alice always came in for her shifts with a huge smile and boundless energy. She got to work immediately, spending as much time as she needed helping every customer. She especially excelled at recommending books to both adult and juvenile readers. Alice brought in cookies for staff and other volunteers for each of her shifts and supplied fresh-baked cookies for many holiday programs.

Alice continued to volunteer at the branch for over 20 years. After she stopped volunteering, she continued to attend Friends meetings, bringing cookies for everyone. In 2016, the Friends of OB Library gave her a lifetime achievement award.

Alice will be remembered fondly by the Friends and staff at Ocean Beach. She was a person who knew that by doing your part, you could make your own little corner of the world a better place.

Thank you, Matt. We will truly miss Alice.