Is a 5-Unit, 2-Story Bed and Breakfast Coming to the 4700 Block of Voltaire?

That’s what the applicant hopes. A Coastal Development permit has been applied for by Stephanie Ibarra to build a 2-story, 5-unit bed and breakfast at 4744 Voltaire. The property is right across the street from the former People’s cafe. She filed the application on November 19 and the community was notified just recently.

First, the permit requests the “demolition of an existing 6,430 S.F. 2-story Single Dwelling/Storefront/Garage structure” – or whatever is on the property currently. It’s hard to tell what’s there, except to say the fronting building looks ancient but doubtfully historic.

It’s a Process 2 CD permit application.

Part of the Dec. 9 public notice from the city states:

The final decision by the City of San Diego is not appealable to the California Coastal Commission.

Please note that Community Planning Groups provide citizens with an opportunity for involvement in advising the City on land use matters. Community Planning Group considerations are a recommended, but not required, part of the project review process. You may contact Andrea Schlageter, Chair of the Ocean Beach Community Planning Group at (619) 818-2555 or via email: aeschlag@gmail.com to inquire about the community planning group meeting dates, times, and location for community review of this project.

If you have any questions about the project after reviewing this information, you may contact the City Project Manager Veronica Davison, Development Project Manager; PHONE NUMBER/E-MAIL: (619) 446-5462/ hdavison@sandiego.govlisted.