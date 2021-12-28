Best 2021 Predictions From Our Different Sides of the Border

By Colleen O’Connor & G.L. Goggin

Colleen’s #1 Pick.

1. Don’t cry for Liz Cheney.

the stalwart Republican who stood up to Trump on mask mandates and voted to impeach him, is now beating back calls to “resign” her post as the #3 in House GOP leadership position. Her response “I’m not going anywhere.

Prediction: Liz Cheney is going to be the first Republican female minority leader after Kevin McCarthy is ditched. She sees the future and it isn’t Trumpism. And McCarthy’s quote that “Everybody in the U.S. has some responsibility” for the capital riot has greased his skids.

That prediction still holds and is more viable than ever in 2022. McCarthy has dissension in his ranks; a wobbly and unattractive history courting Trump; and a tsunami of bad events coming to light.

As one former GOP operative remarked, “McCarthy will be the leader of House Autocrats and [Cheney] will be the Leader of House Conservatives.”

And she has the cash to prove it. Being #1 on Trump’s enemies list has not hurt her.

Indeed, she has 10 times more campaign cash than her Trump-endorsed challenger.

As Vice-Chair of the January 6th Committee, her national profile is higher and stronger with each new presser. Each new piece of evidence of criminal conduct by Trump and Associates, and news of finally following the money that funded the insurrection strengthens her hand.

Next up, public hearings in January. Certain to be wall-to-wall news coverage. Who gave what directions to whom? What did the President know and when did he know it? Why was Trump silent for over 3 hours as the rioters stormed the capital?

Did the commands, directions, and effort to halt the electoral college vote and subvert the election emanate from Trump?

“According to people briefed on their efforts, investigators for the committee are looking into whether a range of crimes were committed, including two in particular: whether there was wire fraud by Republicans who raised millions of dollars off assertions that the election was stolen, despite knowing the claims were not true; and whether Mr. Trump and his allies obstructed (Congress by trying to stop the certification of electoral votes.” New York Times

January 6th memorials at the Capital and Trump’s counter-event at Mar-A-Lago will amplify the Trump malignancies.

Liz Cheney saw it all coming and positioned herself well. As Trump wanes, Cheney gains.

Gail’s #1 Pick:

BEST PREDICTION:

“Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Joe Biden will re-form mutually beneficial business, immigration and cultural relationships. The dividing wall HALT will be just the beginning of ‘make-up’ gestures. This relationship re-building will be one of AMLO’s top legacies.”

International relations, addressing worldwide issues and expanded relations with the USA are most noteworthy.

Updates still holding strong

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO)’s popularity ratings were between 58 – 68 % in mid-December, 2021.

People like that he gives 7am press briefings most every work day, his austerity and honesty. His willingness to communicate with the public is unmatchable.

AMLO still flies commercial. He sold off hundreds of government-owed vehicles and aircraft.

Importantly, AMLO has been actively involved in communicating with world leaders.

For example, he participates in joint US/Canada/Mexico meetings, including jointly building railroad lines connecting the three countries, north and south border issues, meeting with LATAM country leaders, climate change, petroleum production, asking the US and southern neighbor areas to assist in tree planting projects, the creation of jobs, and migration control.

Add the planning for a southern cross country highway and railway between the SW Pacific coast (Salina Cruz) to Veracruz on the Gulf of Mexico for an alternative, more efficient transport of cargo.

Vaccine distribution got off to a slow start because, at first, only China and Russia provided Covid vaccines.

Later, the US sent millions of AztraZeneca doses.

Following, Mexico obtained Pfizer vaccines for adults, then kids. Now, Mexico is in the process of distributing booster shots around the country. So, yes, overall, Mexico has done well with distribution resulting in a significant reduction of Covid cases.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues his march forward. His old-school ways, such as his austerity moves, unpredictability, and his commitment to lifting up the poor, are frequently criticized by the rich and more progressive Mexicans.

One thing for sure: He is not robbing the country of its wealth.

He is planting the seeds for future growth and prosperity for the people. His “Pueblo”.

Next Up: 2022 Predictions From Our Sides of the Border.