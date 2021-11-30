We’ve Got a Long Haul, If We Really Want Liberty and Justice for All

by Ernie McCray

“Liberty and Justice for All.”

That just might be America’s biggest lie

of all.

I mean

a young man,

a White teen,

with a rifle

that looks like

an AR-15,

appears on a scene

where people,

in spite

of some folks

acting crazy and obscene,

were peacefully

chanting and singing,

seeking justice

for families

of Black folks

who had been killed

by the police

and this intruder,

who declares

that he was there

“to guard property,”

leaves two people

dead on the street

and when he gets his

“day in court”

he’s set free

because a jury,

in a land where

weapons are idolized,

where the harm they can do

is simplified and trivialized,

watched him whimper

and cry

and claim

to have acted in self-defense

but what this poster boy

for the NRA

and the Second Amendment

and his trial really did was

smash ideals of equality for all citizens

to the pavement,

its fragments

exposing a country’s reluctance

to take justice seriously

because not everyone

has access to

what put this murderer

back in society.

No one of my ethnicity

or other dark skinned human beings

would be walking

the streets

if we

showed up at a rally

openly packing

a gun,

as our days would most likely

be over and done

and if we did make

it to the court system

our “side of the story”

would get the attention

an invisible man

would receive

on a foggy day.

A jury

would declare us “Guilty”

in less than a day

and be on their

merry way.

All this to say

we Americans

have a long haul

if we’re to ever honor:

“Liberty and Justice for All.”