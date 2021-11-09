The Widder Curry’s Rants for the Week

By Judi Curry

Many of you have said in the past that I am too negative; that I must be very unhappy to be able to find so many “wrong” things in the world. I wouldn’t want to disappoint you, so I have decided to add to my negativity to keep you happy.

For those of you that might share my unhappiness – I want to tell you that I am happier than I have been in a long time; people are remarking on how well I look which is nice to hear about this old lady since I just became a grandmother for the 19th time with the 20th due in a few weeks! So without further wait here it is:

I just spent a hilarious (albeit dangerous) ten minutes watching people try to navigate the new round-about in Ocean Beach. It reminded me of when I was a freshman in high school and we were watching mice go through a maze for the first time. Although no accident took place while I was watching, it is only a question of time before there are many. I think the architect that designed it must have been smoking some bad weed.

Moving through OB again, I was almost involved in an accident that was not my fault, nor was it the driver of the car and the drivers of the two motorcycles that I almost hit. I had come out of the Stumps parking lot on Voltaire, and turned right on Poinsettia to make a right hand turn on Chatsworth. I had a green light. Also having a green light was traffic on the other side of Chatsworth near the High School.

Because I had a green light, I did not look to the left before I made my right hand turn and did not see the car and motorcycles until after I had made my turn. One of the motorcyclists came up to my window and said, “You went right through the light without stopping.” I told him I had a green light. He said, “so did I.” I suspect that that intersection was designed by the same architect that designed the round-about. A three way signal should be at that spot. Usually when you have a green light you don’t look to the left before making a right hand turn.

Went back to the Gulls game Friday night. I really came out of there with negative feelings. The acoustics are terrible. Could not understand anything the announcer was saying. The seats were as bad as a torture chamber would be; a SLICE of pizza was $10.25; and the Gulls lost. Again.

But in spite of all the above, that is not the worst part of the evening. We have second row seats, right behind the goal. During practice four of the pucks flew over the protective glass onto the ground in front of us. No one was hurt, probably because no one was sitting in the front row – yet. During the game one puck went over the glass and was caught by a woman sitting in the front row. I imagine her hand stung for some time.

There is supposed to be a net on the top of the glass to catch the puck before it goes over the glass. In the three games we have been to so far this season, the net is not attached. I know it is not likely that the same architect designed this safety feature, but maybe a close relative did. This is another accident waiting to happen.

And I have to send praise to Santee! They elected not to allow “Birds” – scooters – in their city. I just can’t fathom why a person on a scooter thinks that the laws do not pertain to them? They don’t stop at signals; they don’t stop at Stop Signs; they ride on the sidewalks; they leave them wherever they want; they ride with two or more people on them. I can’t believe some parents ride a scooter with their child in front of them. Another accident waiting to happen.

And the bike riders are just as bad. I finally saw a bike rider in the bike lane on West Point Loma this month. In the year the lane has been there I have seen a total of 6 people in the lane. And I have seen at least 10 near accidents where cars are driving in a lane only to have the lane end abruptly and cars need to move over quickly with little warning.

It is all well and good to think that San Diego is going to be a bike community, but I’ll be damned if I am going to ride my bike to Ralphs or Grocery Outlet to do my weekly shopping and then ride my bike back home with my groceries. In fact, I’ll be damned if I am going to ride my bike around the corner with the potholes as large as they are on so many streets.

And once again I witnessed two potential accidents with bike riders not obeying the rules of the road – the failure to stop at stop signs; going through red lights, etc. Almost every time I am at the intersection of Cable and Newport I see infringement of the law. But… it isn’t just bike riders anymore – it’s pedestrians also. I saw a woman almost get hit because she was talking on her cell phone and crossed against the light. Then she had the audacity to yell at the driver that had the right of way!

And I am upset with the lack of police response in the Sunset Cliffs area. A few weeks ago there was a large party – probably illegal – that were lighting candles and attaching them to parachutes and shooting them up into the sky. Two people that I know of called the police department but no one showed up. A fire waiting to happen?

One of the things my friend Steve does regularly is to clean the beaches from Adair to Santa Cruz. Last week he found 11 used needles on the beaches. Another screwed up situation!

We could talk about the parking spaces that are being taken up by outdoor restaurants, or scooters, or….but, I think I’ll save that for another day. Just be careful out there. You don’t want to have your obituary to state that you lost your life due to an errant Gull puck or “Bird” rider or driver trying to quickly get over or green-signals at the same time or ….