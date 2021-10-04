October 2021 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday 10:15 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. October 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd,and 30th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

October 5th Tuesday 7 pm – 8:15 pm San Diego’s Insects and Their Dependence on Native Plants Event by California Native Plant Society – San Diego Chapter Many insect groups can be used as indicators of habitat quality due to their intimate relationship with native vegetation as a food source. As plants developed defensive compounds, herbivorous insects had to develop abilities to circumvent these compounds. This coevolutionary relationship has continued over many years and has resulted in most insect species feeding on only one or a few plant species. Native plants in San Diego County have been demonstrated to be important for individual insect species as well as the broader insect community (and their associated ecosystem functions). Speaker: Daniel Marschalek, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Central Missouri. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/445623353421071?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

October 6th Wednesday 2 pm – 3:30 pm Network Webinar: Urban Heat & Resilience The San Diego Regional Climate Collaborative and Leaders 20/20 are excited to partner and bring our networks together to elevate the profile of efforts advancing our region’s resilience to Urban and Extreme Heat impacts. Join us virtually to learn how leading cities and local San Diego based organizations are addressing local extreme heat impacts through various studies and strategies. This event will showcase research efforts to understand localized urban heat impacts being led by the City of San Diego and opportunities for adaptation and resilience planning efforts. Speakers from San Diego Canyonlands and Tree San Diego will also share about their work on local urban canyon management, resilience efforts as well as the importance of our urban tree canopy. This webinar will be followed by an optional, in-person Canyon Hike and Trash Clean-Up that will take place from 5:00-6:30pm at the City Heights Canyons Loop Trail system sponsored by our partners at San Diego Canyonlands. More info and to register: https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/#event=67887461;instance=20211006140000

October 7th Thursday 11 am – 12 pm Understanding Violence and Prevention During a Pandemic Webinar Event by San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention Join us on for a Hope and Heal Fund and Berkeley Media Studies Group (BMSG) webinar to discuss our new and upcoming publication titled “Understanding Violence and Prevention During a Pandemic.” California news about guns, guns violence and firearm suicides 2020- 2021

More info: https://www.facebook.com/sd4gvp/photos/a.398720423847211/1459373807781862/

October 7th Thursday 5 pm – 7:30 pm Gather 2021 Event by Climate Action Campaign FruitCraft Fermentery & Distillery 1483 University Ave, San Diego 92103 Join Climate Action Campaign, both in-person and virtually, as we celebrate our fight to protect the people and places we love. VIP Reception | 5:00 PM Mingling | 5:30 PM Program Live Streamed | 6:00 PM Delicious vegan and vegetarian hor d’oeuvres and drinks. $125

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/174204774765520

October 8th Friday 7 pm Vaccinated Backyard movie night. Join the Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego for the 4th in a series of movie nights to watch the documentary Philly D.A. This will be an outdoor in-person event. As a result, all attendees MUST be vaccinated. Refreshments provided. Please bring your own blanket. Movie will be screened in University City – 92122. Address provided with RSVP confirmation. Local criminal justice reform heroe Geneviéve Jones-Wright will be in attendance to answer any questions you might have. More info: More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-racial-justice-coalition-of-sd-vaccinated-backyard-movie-night-series-tickets-178247853127

October 9th Saturday 9 am – 3 pm California Native Plant Festival Event by California Native Plant Society, San Diego Audubon Society Balboa Park Come learn about the significance of California native plants for creating habitat and biodiversity. California native plants are optimal for saving water; attracting native birds, bees, and butterflies; and preserving San Diego’s natural heritage. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/279708647326996

October 9th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm SD Fixit Clinic in Encinitas Event by Zero Waste San Diego and San Diego FixIt Clinic Solana Center 137 N El Camino Real, Encinitas Be a part of this growing, worldwide do-it-yourself and fix-it movement! Fight our throw-away society, save money and help the environment by keeping items out of the landfills. Bring your broken, non-functioning things: electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, etc. for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide work-space, specialty tools, and guidance to help you disassemble and troubleshoot your item and it’s all free. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2673243282979204?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

October 10th Sunday 9 am – 1 pm Walk for the Wild – San Diego Bay NWR Walk for the Wild focuses on empowering people to spend more time outside. Our goal is to get people moving a distance of 5K or 3.1 miles in nature starting on Urban Wildlife Conservation Day (October 9, 2021) through the end of National Wildlife Refuge Week (October 10-16, 2021). Sign up now to support your favorite national wildlife refuge! https://www.virtualrunningclub.com/events/walk-for-the-wild/ San Diego Refuges and our partners from the City of Imperial Beach, Friends of San Diego Wildlife Refuges, and San Diego Audubon will be near the Bayshore Bikeway on the north end of 10th street in Imperial Beach to help you reach your step goals and share information on other outdoor recreation opportunities. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/440056323923906?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

October 10th Sunday 2 pm – 4 pm Solar Power and Quality Jobs Event by San Diego Labor Democratic Club

As part of our club’s continued series on the Green New Deal and Labor, we thought a conversation about Solar Power and Quality Jobs would be interesting to our membership AND an important contribution to this transition period. How we balance concerns about a rapid transition to a carbon free future while also being committed to unionization and labor equity is inevitably going to be complex. The important point about this complexity is that we recognize there can be differences in emphasis without demonizing those who do not share our temporary concerns. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDLaborDemClub

October 12th Tuesday – October 26th 7 pm Plastic-Free Advocacy Workshop Series Event by Oceana Southern California Join Oceana for a three-part virtual workshop series about the plastic pollution crisis, and learn how to turn that knowledge into action! This interactive workshop will feature experts in advocating for national, state and local policies, while offering guidance on how to pass local ordinances and get your institution to go “plastic-free.” We’ll be joined by legislators, activists, community leaders, city councilmembers and others who will share their work to break free from plastic pollution. More info: https://www.facebook.com/OceanaSouthernCalifornia/?ref=page_internal

October 13th Wednesday 12 pm Smart Ways to Fight Food Waste Webinar Event by Solana Center

Nearly 40% of food produced worldwide is wasted. You have the power to help change this statistic by making small changes to your daily life and habits. Our speakers will share how incorporating these solutions into your daily life can be a great way to help the environment and save money! More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2109035975901597/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

October 13th Wednesday 9:30 am – 10:45 am Ask our San Diego Legislators to End Factory Farming Event by Direct Action Everywhere – San Diego, Rach Roselover and Cam Era Downtown San Diego What: This is a nonviolent action to put pressure on our elected officials to address factory farming and slaughter in the state of California. We will be asking our legislators to introduce a state bill to restrict the expansion and new builds of factory farms and slaughterhouses. Outfit: Please wear your yellow No More Factory Farms shirt or a black shirt. Why? Over 100 new CAFOs have been constructed in California since 2016. High-profile presidential candidates (Sanders, Warren, Castro, Gabbard) have supported a ban on new factory farms as part of their efforts to court rural voters frustrated by the effects of industrial-scale livestock operations on their water supply and economy. Factory farms in California continue to consolidate as large operators receive a majority of government agriculture subsidies. More details and info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/393185165544078?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

October 14th Thursday 5 pm- 7 pm Green Building Sustainability awards Event by San Diego Green Building Council Learn more about some of the outstanding projects in the San Diego region that are promoting sustainable design, construction, operations and performance. This is your chance to learn more about the sustainable work we are doing in San Diego! Past winners have demonstrated exceptional use of technologies like large-scale battery storage systems, passive ventilation, solar chimneys, composting toilets and more. With a temperate climate and local culture that values healthy, active lifestyles, many projects showcase thoughtful spaces with wellness and a connection to nature in mind. members free, non-members $10 More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/2021_sustainability_awards

October 14th Thursday 6 pm – 8:30 pm Youth v. Gov Documentary Screening with a Youth Plaintiff and Director Christi Cooper Join SanDiego350’s Youth4Climate Program for a virtual screening of YOUTH V. GOV, a documentary about the 21 youth plaintiffs across the U.S. in the Juliana v. US case. These young people are suing the United States government for failing to protect their right to a safe climate system. The film, not yet released for private viewing, details these young people’s tenacious battle against the United States government. Our screening will include a live Q&A with director Christi Cooper AND one of the youth plaintiffs, plus time for audience discussion. More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1256/?instance_id=4761

October 14th Thursday 5 pm – 22nd. Friday KEEP IT WILD VIRTUAL AUCTION SUPPORTING WILDCOAST Event by WILDCOAST Enjoy art previews, live paintings, new wildlife videos, WILDCOAST team members live in the field, and over 25+ featured WILDCOAST Artist Ambassadors from the US and Mexico. Be the first to bid on auction items such as dinners, experiences, wine tastings, surf gear, fine art and more. Requested guest donation $10 to attend. Proceeds from the auction support WILDCOAST’s international conservation projects. More info: https://www.facebook.com/WILDCOASTCOSTASALVAJE/photos/a.117368574971845/6147156758659633/

October 14th Thursday 12 pm – 1 pm At the Forefront: The PATH to Making It Home for Good Event by PATH Orange County, PATH San Diego Please join us for the ninth episode of our video series, At the Forefront. In this episode, The PATH to Making It Home for Good, PATH staff, participants, and partners will reflect on what supportive housing is, the different models of executing it, and how important the role of supportive housing is in combating our housing crisis. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1354723918257611/?ref=newsfeed

October 14th Thursday 5:30 pm Mirrors for Earth’s Energy Rebalancing Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Please join us for a thought-provoking presentation by Dr. Ye Tao about the work being done by his team at MEER:ReflEction (https://www.meerreflection.com/home ). He will discuss how mirrors can save the world! https://www.facebook.com/events/138552875146108?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

October 15th Friday – 17th Sunday The Boys Who Said NO – A Documentary on Draft Resistance Recommended by Peace San Diego and Peace Resource Center Join us starting October 15 at 3 pm PT to view THE BOYS WHO SAID NO! online for 48 hours – and on October 17 at 5 pm PT for a livestream discussion featuring Joan Baez, David Harris, Daniel Ellsberg, Mandy Carter, film director Judith Ehrlich and others. The powerful story of the youth-led resistance that ended the draft and helped end the Vietnam War. $12 More info: https://www.facebook.com/BoysWhoSaidNo

October 17th Sunday 10 am -12 pm Finch Frolic Garden Permaculture Monthly Open Tour [Fallbrook] Event by SanDiegoPermaculture 390 Vista del Indio Fallbrook This two hour walk through Finch Frolic Garden is an information-packed talk on basic permaculture techniques. While seeing examples in this beautiful low-water-use, chemical-free 1.68 acre garden, you’ll learn about sheet mulching, rain catchment, where to place trees, polyculture, soil building, composting toilets, mud ovens, hugelkultur, repurposing, and so much more. Q and A follows. $15 For further instructions and directions go to: https://www.meetup.com/SanDiegoPermaculture/events/280716207/

October 17th Sunday 11 am – 4 pm San Diego Green Homes Tour Event by San Diego Green Building Council

Each year, we bring together hundreds of members of the local community to celebrate best practices in green building and design while showcasing the innovative work of some of the industry’s top professionals. On the self-guided tour, attendees may visit as many of the homes as they like, meet with industry professionals and homeowners, and learn more about the latest green home design, construction and upgrade options. Each eco-friendly project features innovative, high-performance design features including impact areas such as energy and water conservation, building materials, indoor air quality, landscaping and sustainable building sites. Members $10 Non-members $15 More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/green_homes_tour_2021

October 18th Monday 1 pm – 2:15 pm Faiths 4 Climate Justice Rally County Administration Building, 1600 Pacific Highway. Destroying the planet is against our religion! Two weeks before the UN’s global climate negotiations in Glasgow, faith communities around the world will rise up to urge our political and financial leaders to take action. Using an international climate activist platform created by GreenFaith, the Interfaith Coalition for Earth Justice (ICEJ) will sponsor a Rally in San Diego. We will present 5 key demands on climate and equity. We ask that these demands be prioritized in the County’s Regional Decarbonization Framework. Our Rally will also feature music, street theatre, reflections and prayers from a diversity of faith traditions. Co-sponsors include SanDiego350 and the CA Poor People’s Campaign. More info: https://sandiego350.org/events/

October 21st Thursday 5:30 pm – 7 pm Imagine a Day Without Water Webinar Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego Registrants for the webinar will receive a link to view the 2021 documentary “River’s End.” We encourage all to view this award-winning film before the meeting on October 21st so that our discussion of regional water issues can be understood in the context of our state’s elaborate systems for water distribution, its history of water wars, and the many interests currently competing for this vital resource. The link will be available to registrants between October 15-22. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/207156908030379?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

October 21st Thursday 5 pm – 7 pm Celebrate Clean Water Event by San Diego Coastkeeper Bali Hai Restaurant 2230 Shelter Island Dr Enjoy a night with advocates, leaders and elected officials as we mingle and celebrate clean water. Enjoy complimentary beverages and light refreshments. Free parking is available. $25 More info: https://www.classy.org/event/celebrate-clean-water/e356963

October 27th Wednesday 5 pm Recycle Right Webinar Event by I Love A Clean San Diego Join us for an in depth look at what items can and cannot be recycled. Gain a better understanding of what it means to recycle right as we break down how to dispose of those hard to recycle items and why how we recycle matters. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2002794369926376?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

October 27th Wednesday 11:30 am – 1 pm Teaching about Diversity and the Controversy over Critical Race Theory Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego Learn about Critical Race Theory and how the San Diego County Office of Education is teaching about diversity. A panel of educators and community representatives will address this timely topic: More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1052718692221861?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/