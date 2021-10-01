Ocean Beach Library Not Opening Till the New Year, But Plans for Expansion to Be Presented in Early November

According to Interim Branch Manager of the OB Library, Kristen Mulvihill, and the monthly newsletter sent out by the Friends of the OB Library, the Ocean Beach branch will not reopen until the New Year — possibly in January 2022. It all has to do with staffing shortages.

This frustrating news is buttressed, however, by the announcement that renderings and floorplans for an expanded OB Library will be presented to the community soon. The tentative date is Wednesday, November 3rd in the evening at the OB Planning Board meeting. The specific time and venue have not yet been confirmed, so watch your email for updates. The Friends are pushing to have an in-person meeting (rather than an on-line meeting) so that the Greater OB Community can participate easily in the question and answer portion of the event.

The San Diego Public Library Administration, in conjunction with the Engineering and Capital Projects Department will be making the presentation.