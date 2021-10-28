New OB Library Expansion Design to Be Presented to Community at Planning Board Meeting – Wed., Nov.3

At long last, the plans for the expanded OB Library will be presented to the community. The OB Planning Board has agreed to have a live meeting so many OBceans can participate. The meeting will be at 6 pm., Nov. 3, at Water’s Edge Church. That was the only venue the Friends of the OB Library could get within the boundaries of OB – which shows why OB needs a big conference room in the expanded library.

The City has drawn the renderings, and did not go to outside architects. They will be available online at the planning board website, hopefully soon.

The Expansion committee has been meeting for the last couple of years with the Planning and Engineering Dept. to give them our feedback and info from the various surveys we did before the library closed.

The event that kicked the City into gear, supposedly, was a $3 million anonymous donation and once that happened, the City prepared the drawings.