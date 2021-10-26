Midway Developer Team Member Changes His Tune About Affordable Housing

In parceling through the different developers’ plans for the Sports Arena redevelopment, a cause for concern is raised when reviewing the writings of one of the developers, a team member of the Midway Village+.

Just a few months ago in the opinion pages of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Nathan Moeder, a principal of London Moeder Advisors and team member of Midway Villages+, wrote:

“The public is not better served by providing affordable housing at the sports arena site.”

Moeder also said that for the city to focus on affordable housing for the city property at the Arena site “is a fatal flaw and will do more damage than good.”

Moeder went on to state:

For some municipal-owned, smaller infill sites, it might very well be appropriate to include affordable housing and require cities to offer it to affordable developers first.

But for larger properties, it is highly unlikely that an affordable housing developer can deliver the magnitude of amenities and community benefits that would transform the existing community, and catalyze the development of other parcels in the vicinity.

This is where the state of California’s requirement of city property to focus on affordable housing first is a fatal flaw and will do more damage than good.

For strategic signature properties, or anchor sites, such as the sports arena, the regional impacts should trump the temptation to provide affordable housing.

Less than six months later, Moeder and the team at Midway Village+ are bidding for the redevelopment site, pledging all kinds of affordable housing. And the tune has changed.

From their website:

MIDWAY VILLAGE+ is a new way of planning, a new way of growing, a new way of living. It creates a diverse and inclusive community with affordable homes and walkable amenities for all. Meet tomorrow’s San Diego.

Midway Village+ transforms one of San Diego’s least attractive areas into a new pedestrian VILLAGE anchored by affordable homes, sports and entertainment venues, park space and more.

?

The centerpiece of Midway Village+ is a new 12-acre Central Park surrounded by a variety of homes, businesses, walking and biking paths, a creek, and more.

?

More than half the homes are affordable or built for middle-income families. Midway Village+ also includes a new arena, soccer venues, plans for San Diego’s first binational school, and more.

Midway Village+ will stand amongst San Diego’s greatest neighborhoods, promoting health and wellness, sparking economic growth throughout the Midway District, and carving a new path for our city. Midway Village+ is a place for all of us.