City Council to Finally Consider a Hillcrest Historic District

By Mat Wahlstrom

This Wednesday, 10/27, at 2:00 PM, the San Diego City Council Rules Committee will hold its first ever hearing on implementing the Hillcrest historic district. Should it clear this first hurdle, it could go either to the full council for a vote or be on the ballot in the June 7, 2022 election.

The implementation of a historic district for Hillcrest is important for all San Diegans.

Although originally proposed in 1981 and recommended in the 1988 Uptown Plan, a Hillcrest historic district has never been docketed by the council for consideration.

Flash forward to June 2015, and the draft Uptown update of the 1988 Plan clearly defined both the area of the proposed district and its scope, including a LGBT component that recognized our community as part of the arc of Hillcrest’s development since 1885.

These were all identified by the city’s own Planning Department during the years of public outreach and research it made in preparation for the update — including the boundaries: “Washington Street to the north, 6th Avenue to the east, Pennsylvania Avenue to the south, and 1st Avenue to the west.”

The June 2015 draft also called to “Provide interim protection of all potential historic districts identified in the adopted Uptown Historic Resources Survey,” a thoroughgoing 918-page document.

So what happened?

In response, a group of landowners and developers called the Uptown Gateway Council paid the Atlantis Group, the notorious land use shop, to spend hundreds of hours lobbying city staff and councilmembers, before and after finally revealing themselves in December 2015 (on the last day for public comment on the draft plan).

They succeeded. The July 2016 plan issued by the city put a special Gateway district in place of the proposed historic district.

There was massive protest against this, and resulted in the Save Our Heritage Organization placing the Hillcrest commercial core on its most endangered list for the first time.

(And there were several articles at the time about this, if you’re interested in all the skullduggery.)

The result was that by the final vote in November 2016, the city punted, leaving this area as a literal hole in the 2016 Plan to be resolved at a later date. And while this left preservationists and the rest of the community up in the air, the lobbyists never left the ground.

Which brings us to the Plan Hillcrest scheme.

Ostensibly about closing this hole in the 2016 Plan, it has instead reopened almost the whole of Hillcrest. A six-figure state grant (read: public money) is being used to redo the community’s input on everything from density to zoning in favor of a preselected menu of options, all for the private enrichment of real estate speculators and their cronies.

So why is the city council finally deciding about implementing the Hillcrest historic district now?

Council Policy 000-21 “establishes procedures for the submittal of ballot proposals to the City Council, by members of the public,” in addition to elected officials and public agencies. This procedure is separate from “ballot measures that are the result of a citizens’ initiative or referendum,” and can be initiated by a single person trying to make a difference.

Yes, gentle reader, it’s due to your humble narrator.

The language of my proposal is taken directly from a resolution passed by Uptown Planners in July 2016, that called for the implementation from the 2015 draft to be concurrent with the adoption of the November 2016 Plan. (Here is the link to the single-paragraph text of it.)

The area is smaller than what the Hillcrest historic district’s opponents have alleged and what is currently being discussed, when it’s only what the city itself identified before the lobbyists and developers got involved. It provides certitude and guidelines for future planning by resolving in one stroke the contentious issue that got us into this situation in the first place.

And why would any area want to have a historic district? Because they make money for their communities! No one can seriously argue that Little Italy, or the Gaslamp, or any of the two dozen neighborhoods with city-designated historic districts are economically disadvantaged because of hosting a historic district.

For all the repeated calls to have Hillcrest emulate “Little Italy-style development,” there’s been no admission that the Little Italy historic district was established first and was instrumental in this neighborhood’s revitalization and continued success.

After having sat through over a year of Plan Hillcrest meetings, it’s become clear that its ‘historic preservation outreach’ is looking increasingly like a ploy to reach the conclusion that LGBT people and places were diffused all over San Diego, so it would make no sense to single out any particular area in Hillcrest as historically significant. (That it seeks to redo the adopted Uptown Historic Resources Survey is particularly telling.)

In other words, it’s another short sighted money grab to benefit the same Gateway players at the expense of the neighborhood — with not a little bit of the same homophobia baked in.

If developers succeed at getting paid to reopen the ‘gayborhood’ plan, there’s no stopping them doing the same to other communities of concern.

This decision is too important to be made behind the scenes. The only solution is to hold an open vote.

Please follow this link to the Rules Committee’s webform, click ‘agenda comment,’ and type something simple like, “I support advancing Sub-item N for a vote by the council or by the public on the June ballot.”

And maybe remind them that October is LGBT History Month, and that history deserves protection.