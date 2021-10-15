A Special Relationship With Point Loma Benches

by on October 15, 2021

in Ocean Beach

The Point Loma Association has a special relationship with benches throughout the Peninsula. Here’s a very recent text and photo display of their affection for benches, published in their latest weekly online newsletter:

 


Deb Porter October 15, 2021 at 2:14 pm

We needed PERMISSION to put in a nicer looking bench???… Now that we have no setbacks, split lots, multiple units per tiny lot, and no parking requirements, they have to give us permission to put in a nice looking bench?.. I’m stunned…….

