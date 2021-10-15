A Special Relationship With Point Loma Benches

The Point Loma Association has a special relationship with benches throughout the Peninsula. Here’s a very recent text and photo display of their affection for benches, published in their latest weekly online newsletter:
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Source on October 15, 2021 · 1 comment
in Ocean Beach
The Point Loma Association has a special relationship with benches throughout the Peninsula. Here’s a very recent text and photo display of their affection for benches, published in their latest weekly online newsletter:
Older Article: Lessons Learned From San Diego Housing Commission Pilot Project on Building ADUs
Newer Article: The Case for a Universal Basic Income
available for purchase!
Sitemap | Contact | About Us | Comment Policy
Copyright 2007-2017 OBRag.org ~ Code is Poetry
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
We needed PERMISSION to put in a nicer looking bench???… Now that we have no setbacks, split lots, multiple units per tiny lot, and no parking requirements, they have to give us permission to put in a nice looking bench?.. I’m stunned…….