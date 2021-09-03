September 2021 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Many groups are very concerned about the September 14th election and are dedicating time to work on the Stop the Recall vote. If we elect a new governor now it would mean drastic changes to social justice and climate change policy issues.

Every Saturday 10:15 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. September 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

September 3rd Friday 7 pm – 8 pm Sierra Club Sierra Talks – The Natural History of Insects in San Diego Join Michael Wall, curator at The Natural History Museum, for a conversation about some of San Diego’s most interesting insects. You are sure to walk away with some knowledge that will make you look at the world a different way on your next hike. Information about The Nat’s diverse insect collections and projects is at sdnhm.org/science/entomology/ More info: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002EyFJAA0&mapLinkHref=

September 4th Saturday 12 pm No More Factory Farms Event by Direct Action Everywhere – San Diego

56 E D St. Encinitas 92024 We don’t want any more factory farms or slaughterhouses in California. If you support this, please come to our action next Saturday And don’t forget to sign our petition to the Governor (nomorefactoryfarms.com) and share this with everybody #NoMoreFactoryFarms #cancelanimalag #meatismurder #righttorescue #friendsnotfood #animalrights #animalrighstactivist #veganforthenimals #vegansandiego #sandiegovegan #sandiegoactivists #sandiegoveganactivists ##veganactivists #vegancommunity #reacueanimals #animalrescue More info: https://www.facebook.com/DxEsandiego/

September 8th Wednesday 6 pm Tesla Supercharging Plugs Into San Marcos Event by Electric Vehicle Association of San Diego. The City of San Marcos is proud to welcome the new Tesla Supercharger Station to Creekside Marketplace. Featured EV: Kia Niro Our featured car will be the Kia Niro EV We’ll hear from an owner and EV enthusiast all about the Niro More info: https://www.meetup.com/San-Diego-Electric-Vehicle-Association-Meetup/events/280394544/ https://www.sandiegoev.org/events/

September 9th Thursday 5:30 pm Racially Charged Misdemeanors | Video and Discussion Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego Looking for Justice in Misdemeanor Land “Racially Charged Misdemeanors” is a video that explores the racial prejudices in the U.S. misdemeanor system, which has led to many injustices, often to people of color. The film dispels the misinformed statistics that claim systemic racism does not exist in modern times by juxtaposing historical and contemporary racial discourse. This event will offer a showing of the video (36 minutes) and provide expert testimony on the misdemeanor circumstances in San Diego County More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1685381441637031?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

September 9th Thursday 6 am. – 8 am Nuclear Weapons & Climate Change recommended by Peace San Diego This event will focus on two of our time’s most pressing global challenges: climate change and the threat of nuclear war, as well as the links between these. Nuclear Weapons & Climate Change: Intergenerational dialogue on nuclear-climate impacts & avenues for action. An international hybrid event in commemoration of the International Day Against Nuclear Tests Co-hosted by the Kazakh Embassy in London, Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation, Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament, and Youth Fusion .More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/386834032841285?ref=newsfeed

September 8th Wednesday 5:30 pm 6 pm Social time 6 pm – 7 pm Book discussion NO READING REQUIRED! Event by NAACP San Diego Join us to discuss our September Book Club book “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee. We will have our first in-person discussion (location TBD) with a Zoom option as well! For the Zoom link, please email bookclub@sandiegonaacp.org. #naacp #bookclub #civilrights #naacpsandiego #sandiego More info:

September 9th Thursday 5:30 pm Planet Rehab with Founder Gary Mitchell Environmental Education * Habitat Protection * Species Propagation Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Planet Rehab is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the planet’s ecosystems, propagating endangered species, and providing education on the current challenges that our planet faces. Please register in advance for this free online event here: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZEsdeytqTotGdxqYsmTcrnHIM2zh… More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/228653045814133?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

September 9th Thursday 5 pm “Invest In Yourself: Building A Better Transportation Future” Event by Climate Action Campaign, Surfrider Foundation San Diego, SanDiego350, Bike SD, San Diego Coastkeeper and City Heights Community Development Corporation Learn from how you can advocate for an equitable, sustainable transportation system. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZYkdO6hqjssG9YYYaiPTG7eRJ3HX… More info: https://www.facebook.com/ClimateActionCampaign/photos/a.1599235896954483/3029355743942484

September 12th Sunday 11 am – 2 pm The San Diego Really Really Free Market Teralta Park 40th & Orange in City Heights. As a community we have many more resources than we do as individuals. If we share our resources, we won’t need to buy as many new ones. The San Diego Really Really Free Market is a chance to give and get cool stuff for absolutely free. Simply bring the things around the house you aren’t using anymore, put them in the “free pile,” and look around to see if there is anything you’d like to take yourself. It’s surprising how much great stuff shows up! More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdrrfm/

September 12th Sunday 2 pm – 4 pm Caravan for Justice South Park BLM Caravan Meet at Marston Point in Balboa Park Continuing the fight in San Diego for racial equality in a Covid-free manner. We will decorate cars and get set up until 3:00 (SHARP), at which time we will caravan to show our support for#BlackLivesMatter and #StandForAsians! Please use your hazard lights and fill up your gas tank. Honk your horn and make some noise!! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/439968790798354

September 14th Tuesday 7 pm – 8:15 pm Designing Gardens in Harmony with Nature Event by California Native Plant Society – San Diego Chapter

Landscape professionals and home gardeners have the power to make a difference in conserving or restoring biodiversity by creating habitat for wildlife in urban areas. Residential, commercial, and public spaces are increasingly dedicated to this rewarding and vital endeavor to support birds, beneficial insects, and other wild creatures whose natural habitats are threatened by development, pollution, toxic chemicals, and the unchecked spread of invasive species. This presentation features some of the best California native plants for Southern California gardens along with equally important ideas for sustainably designing and tending these spaces.More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1341379282923265?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

September 15th Wednesday 6 pm Virtual Nat Talk Climate Series: Fueling the Burn Event by San Diego Natural History Museum After a wildland fire burns through chaparral and coastal sage scrub, non-native grasses are the first to come back. These invaders are flammable and “flashy” fuels, often spreading flames faster than native plants in future burns. Even worse? As climate changes and these fires become more frequent, flashy grasses only expand further. So what can we do? Turn our eyes to the skies. Using satellite imagery, Krista West of San Diego State University maps grasses in Southern California shrubland ecoregions. This research helps us better understand the effects of climate change on shrublands, the consequences of grass invasion, and how these changes might affect the fire regime. Firefighters, geographers, ecologists, planners, and community members use the data to determine areas that may require mitigation or wildland restoration strategies before the start of a new wildland fire.

More info: https://www.sdnat.org/calendar/ https://www.facebook.com/climatesciencealliance/

September 16th Thursday, 7 pm – 8:30 pm Achieving San Diego County’s Bold Zero Carbon Goal The Gamechanging Opportunity for Bold Climate Action in San Diego County Event by SanDiego350 Join SanDiego350 to learn about the County of San Diego’s bold target of zero carbon by 2035 and the key role the County plays in combating climate change in our region. In this first webinar on our County strategy we’ll cover: Bold climate action: What the County must do to reach its zero carbon goal, The County’s main climate-related initiatives, and The opportunities and timeline for us to effectively advocate for bold climate action. More info:https://sandiego350.org/events/

September 16th Thursday 6 pm – 7 pm Free Webinar: Troubleshooting, Harvesting, & Using Traditional Compost Event by County of San Diego Recycling and Solana Center Composting is a dynamic process with needs that change over time. This virtual webinar will teach you how to care for your compost pile from start to finish and reap the rewards of a beautiful finished soil amendment. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/575388823816857/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

September 17th Friday 3 pm – 4:30 pm Constitution Day 2021- The US Constitution, Climate Change, and Future Generations– a panel discussion about Juliana v US Event by Mesa College Political Science, Student Affairs, Humanities Institute, Financial Aid and Instruction Does the Constitution Guarantee a Right to a Livable Climate? Join us for a discussion of Juliana v United State, a case brought on behalf of 21 young people seeking to force government action to address the climate emergency. We’ll be joined by one of the Youth Plaintiffs and by Andrea Rodgers, senior litigation attorney at “Our Children’s Trust,” the organization that argued the case on behalf of the Youth Plaintiffs. We’ll hear about developments in the case and the state-level strategy going forward.Links to stories about the case:



https://www.ourchildrenstrust.org/juliana-v-us

https://harvardlawreview.org/2021/03/juliana-v-united-states/ https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/17/climate/juliana-climate-case.html

Register at https://cccconfer.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqduiuqzMqHNzbA0rJ8PRyooidZDb-7EmJ

September 18th Saturday 9 am – 1 pm Ride the Tide Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Dr, San Diego 92122 Join the San Diego Sustainable Living Institute, CatchingH2O, and San Diego Coastkeeper for a behind the scenes tour of how your neighbors are reducing their need for imported water and growing thriving gardens that contribute to the human and native ecology of the San Diego River Watershed. We’ll hop on our bikes and cruise about 6 miles through the University City Neighborhood. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/207675718000260/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D Sold Out but will have more upcoming events

September 18th Saturday 10 am – 2 pm Kale Festival Peace Week Event by Friends Center, Church of the Brethren, Peace Resource Center, Second Chance and Foundation for Economic Justice Church of the Brethren/Friends Center, 3858 Westgate Place, San Diego 92105 A Celebration of Community Mutual Support as we learn to grow food and share it during crisis. A wonderful way to open Peace Week San Diego as we look to promote peace over war. Peace Week is part of Campaign Nonviolence Week of Actions by Pace e Bene. More info: http://www.prcsd.org/?fbclid=IwAR3_JrQq1qn2frvUwS0IwV-zTlATx-gu9G86y_t38myS-8qlxx9LcyxSxYg

https://www.facebook.com/events/245880297386023?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

September 18th Saturday 9 am Nature overcoming barriers. A cross border look at friendship and native flora Event by Friendship Park / El Parque de la Amistad and Tijuana River Action Network/Red de Acción por el Río Tijuana An orientation to the Binational Friendship Garden of Native Plants where you’ll learn the history, purpose, future, and get to know some of the plants. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/3162572850728562?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

September 19th Sunday 10 am -12 pm $Finch Frolic Garden Permaculture Monthly Open Tour [Fallbrook] Event by SanDiegoPermaculture This two hour walk through Finch Frolic Garden is an information-packed talk on basic permaculture techiniques. While seeing examples in this beautiful low-water-use, chemical-free 1.68 acre garden, you’ll learn about sheet mulching, rain catchment, where to place trees, polyculture, soil building, composting toilets, mud ovens, hugelkultur, repurposing, and so much more. Q and A follows. $15 For further instructions and directions go to: https://www.meetup.com/SanDiegoPermaculture/events/wgnmjsyccmbzb/

September 22nd Wednesday 11:30 am Live with the League – Latina Activists Mission Valley Library 2123 Fenton Pkwy San Diego 92108 The League is honored to have two women who have been central to the Latino/a community in San Diego who will speak from the point of view of two generations of activists about their own experiences as well as that of the broader Latino community. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3110848172518938?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

September 22nd. Wednesday 4 pm – 5 pm Sustainable Landscaping Webinar Event by I Love A Clean San Diego in partnership with the City of Vista. We will cover sustainable landscaping practices as they relate to our waterways. This event is free to attend and open to all! Please register here https://love.cleansd.org/sustainable-landscaping-9-22 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/969023480307314?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

September 24th Friday Global Climate Strike Event by Fridays For Future We will strike to demand for intersectional climate justice! Join Us! # Uproot the system Fridays For Future is a youth-led and -organized global climate strike movement that started in August 2018, when [then] 15-year-old Greta Thunberg and other young activists sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis. She posted what she was doing on instagram and Twitter and it soon went viral..More info: https://fridaysforfuture.org/september24/

September 24th Friday 6 pm “Afghanistan War Exposed” Virtual Film Screening/Q&A with Mike Prysner Event by Party for Socialism and Liberation – San Diego Join us for a virtual film screening of the Empire Files documentary “Afghanistan War Exposed: An Imperial Conspiracy.” After the film, stick around for a Q&A with Mike Prysner: US Army veteran, anti-war organizer, and writer and producer for The Empire Files. In this film, Abby Martin covers the whole truth about the Afghanistan War, from the CIA construct of the 80’s through today’s senseless stalemate. Two decades, three administrations, tens of thousands of lives; it’s time to #EndTheForeverWar. Register: https://bit.ly/afghanistanwarexpose. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/334295704952879?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

September 24th Friday Climate Justice and Action Rally UCSD12 pm rally at Silent Tree/Geisel Library followed by March to Triton Statue Steps Marching to end UC’s complicity in fossil energy and finance. UC San Diego, We demand that you: 1. Teach climate crisis and justice to all 2. Reject carbon neutrality for fossil free campus energy 3. Cut ties with fossil finance 4. Support student well-being and workers’ rights. More info: https://ucsdgreennewdeal.net/index.php/2021/09/01/join-our-september-24th-rally/

September 26th Sunday 10 am – 4 pm EcoFest 2021 Cottonwood Creek Park 95 N Vulcan Encinitas 92024

The late Bob Nanniga, a local environmental activist, started the annual event to promote sustainability, spread environmental awareness and encourage attendees to adopt eco-friendly habits by showcasing local, eco-friendly products, services, groups and practices in North County. More info: https://www.ecofestencinitas.net/

Part of the EcoFest will be Drive Electric Week participants. More info:

https://driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=2890

September 26th Sunday 8 am – 2 pm Women+ on Wheels Ride Event by The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition

Did you know that only 24% of bike trips in the USA are taken by women? It’s time for a culture shift! The change starts now, so let’s make it happen and show this country that women+ ride bikes! Family friendly event! All riders are welcome to come celebrate and cycle! More info: https://sdbikecoalition.org/event/womens_ride_2021/?fbclid=IwAR0KbK-BoLMmp4wmrK7yY200ZIGwrl9_AP29wS7L9JnoaPnT8BxG2bk8RIM

