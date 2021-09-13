Point Loma Is the ‘Point’

People Outside: Involved Not Terrified

By Colleen O’Connor

Ocean Beach defined itself vis-à-vis its geographical neighbor, Point Loma, with the slogan “O.B. Is Beside the Point.” Clever and apt in an attempt to codify the hyper-activist neighborhood defined more by the 60s than any other San Diego neighborhood.

Point Loma, more often recorded as the Navy’s backyard or the Portuguese fishing fleet, has sometimes been dismissed as staid. Remarkably, that “staid” label has stuck, but ignores the relevance of present-day Point Loma.

In the midst of massive changes in San Diego; mega-box in-fills, high-rises dwellings, disappearing landmarks, (with more people and less open space), than ever thought possible; the city is unrecognizable.

Except for a few older neighborhoods clutching their identity.

Chaos may reign in the midst of a global pandemic, a statewide recall election, multiple hurricanes, fires, floods, and back-to-school fears, but in Point Loma, this weekend, it was hard to find the despair.

Instead, a glimpse of the non-aggrieved, demonstrates the “Point” of Point Loma. Getting up, getting out, and getting to live in one of the most sought-after places in the world. With lots and lots of clean, fresh air and bountiful and still precious water fronts.

These photos are worth more than a thousand words. See for yourself. A respite from the rancor. People enjoying themselves. Outdoors, deep sea fishing, drive-by voting, sailing, dancing, and just walking about.

While there is much to lament and fret about in this gruesome year, there is much more to appreciate with awe.

Case in point: Point Loma.

And another festive Saturday night at the Portuguese Hall parking lot – the Festa da Lapa (a popular, common Portuguese shellfish). Singing, dancing, food and lots of music. Even more activities after Mass on Sunday.

Or you can contemplate this view all by yourself at Cabrillo monument. A gift.

As is the just staring, like the egret, as a reflection in the bay.