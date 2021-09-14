OB Woman’s Club Garden-Themed ‘Bring a Friend’ Monthly Meeting – Tuesday, Sept.14

Garden-Themed “Bring a Friend” Monthly Meeting

This is an extra special meeting where we celebrate friendship by encouraging everyone to bring a friend (or more)! Adding to the occasion, this will be a garden-themed evening…we’ll meet in the garden in our favorite garden garb—extra big hats and floral attire welcomed! Can’t wait to see the creative outfits you and your friends come up with!

Join us for our general monthly meeting the second Tuesday of the month where we enjoy catching up over dinner together (please bring your own dinner and drinks), followed by a bit of club business and sometimes a compelling guest speaker from the community!

Date & Time: Tue Sep 14 2021 at 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Location: Ocean Beach Woman’s Club, 2160 Bacon St, Ocean Beach, CA 92107