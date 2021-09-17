Looks Like the OB Town Council Is Trying to Move On – Is the Rest of the Community Ready to Do So?

Notices are going out. Announcements have been typed up and emailed. Online ticket sales have been organized. By all appearances then, the Ocean Beach Town Council is moving on by organizing this year’s “OB Pier Pancake Breakfast” in early October – but it won’t be on the pier.

Yet, the larger question is – is the community of Ocean Beach ready for the Town Council to move on? Have the issues and twerks that caused the recent crisis been worked out and resolved?

The election by the membership to fill the five open seats did happen. There are now five new members of the board of directors. All – except one – brand new to community volunteerism and activism.

And the ads for the breakfast prominently display that it’s the 23rd one in history, as if to say, ‘see, we’re all back to normal.’ Of course, the breakfast is somewhat about raising money for the toy and food drive later in the season, so how can anyone fault that?

The Open Letter signed by 22 community leaders, however, sent to the Town Council in early August, stated:

In light of recent circumstances, we call upon OBTC to hold a membership-wide election rather than privately appointing so many vacant seats. We further ask that the board address the community’s concerns about Mark’s departure. Only by airing these issues and allowing the community to be involved in the election can OBTC begin to re-establish trust.

Okay, the fear the rump Board would privately appoint people to the open seats has been alleviated. The membership did have a vote. Although the candidates were only vetted by the rump board in a private zoom meeting and the so-called “candidate forum” was a joke as the board did not allow any questions to the candidates from community members at the zoom meeting.

What about the other issue in the 22-leader letter? They asked “that the board address the community’s concerns about Mark (Winkie)’s departure,” and stating, “Only by airing these issues… can OBTC begin to-establish trust.” That clearly has not happened.

Plus, some community members have demanded that the other board person involved in the “personal matter” resign as Mark had to. That has also not happened.

So, the question really becomes, without the Town Council addressing the issues underlining the loss of credibility, is the community ready to accept the Town Council as constituted as the village enters the celebratory season where normally the OBTC is very visible and present (the Christmas auction, the Holiday Parade, the Toy & Food Drive)?

But what is “normal” as the pandemic variant still thrives? More zoom meetings where the public and community are virtually shut out of the operations of the council?

Every time this issue comes up, there are those who quickly say, ‘hey, move on, why don’t ya.’ Quit stirring the mess, let it simmer and dissolve itself.

Yet, we’re in uncharted territory. What does a community do when its most representative organization collapses? How can the community accept an organization that has not re-established its credibility? Has not mended the broken bridges of trust?

The Town Council – like the OB Pier, the namesake for the annual breakfast – is in need of repair. Can it be rehabilitated and reopened? Or does it have to be demolished and a brand new one built? Or something in between?

Those on the board of directors, fueled by the energies of the newbies, are moving on – and they expect you to do so too. They have an entire season to prepare for, they have a lot of money and donations to collect, they have lots of volunteers to corral and mobilize. See, things are back to normal. You can trust us.

But can we?