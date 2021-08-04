White Supremacists Playing the ‘Race Card’

By Ernie McCray

Occasionally

if I write something

along the lines

of, say, a little Mexican girl

curled up in her fears

of what’s happening

in her world

as she’s housed

in a cage,

or of a Black man

dying from

a racist policeman’s rage,

his knee on the brotha’s neck,

someone says

I’m playing the “race card’

and I agree

since, in America,

race cards

are the only cards in the deck.

But White America,

at large,

deals their race cards

shamelessly,

from the bottom of the deck

as one would expect

since their ancestors,

the discoverers

and the forefathers

and slave owners,

et al,

created the game –

in a way

that deals them

a hand

with more than their fair share

of aces and kings

and jacks and queens

and tens,

the cards

with which

one is most likely to win,

leaving those of us with darker skins

to fend

for ourselves,

to take the rotten hand

dealt to us

with no fuss

as our playing the race card

fills them with immense disgust.

But they play

their hand

with reckless abandon,

at random,

as the world came to see

when they tried to steal

the vote

after folks

of color

had worked tirelessly

to get out the vote,

storming

the U.S. Capitol Building

in Washington DC

while the people’s electees,

who took an oath

to defend the country’s principles

against “all enemies,”

no matter who they might be,

chose to pretend

it all was just

a “tea party,”

even though there wasn’t,

in the midst of all

the anarchy,

all the spraying and battering

and club swinging

and stun gunning

and smothering,

a single sighting

of anyone sipping

from cups

with pinky fingers up

and not as much

as a

quiche crumpet or savory scone

anywhere to be seen

in this scene.

But, alas,

all this will pass

as the White supremacists’

dream

of forever being

in the majority

is gradually

coming to an end

like the forces

in a dying wind.

Leading to a

future reality

wherein

the cards being played

are not race cards

but colorblind cards

that allow everyone a chance to win.