We Need Just $200 Plus to Reach Our Fundraising Goal

The OB Rag is in the fifth day of our annual summer fundraising campaign and we need just a little more than $200 to reach our goal of $2,000.

As of this posting, we’ve received $1,765 in donations. We’re almost there!

Help us continue our coverage and analysis of local and regional goings-on. Help us continue to be the most grassroots progressive website in all of San Diego County.

Help us continue to provide a platform for the discussion of important issues.

We are totally funded by our readers and supporters. And we do have expenses, even on our shoe-string budget.

So, put some change into our can, will ya?