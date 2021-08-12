Today – August 12 – Is Last Day for Public Comment on Navy’s Massive Development at NAVWAR

The Navy is proposing a massive development on the NAVWAR site alongside Pacific Highway, just east of Old Town. And today, August 12, is the very last day for public comment. (If today is the deadline, then comments made today should be accepted.)

Go to NAVWAR’s website: www.navwar-revitalization.com to submit a comment before the Aug. 12 deadline.

One group – Save San Diego’s Character – is fighting against the project saying the project will have extremely adverse impacts on San Diego’s livability, character, and its very distinction as “America’s Finest City.”

Go to the group’s website: www.savesandiegoscharacter.com

NAVWAR’s website: The cause has upward of 3,000 signatures and even the Old Town Planning District and Old Town Chamber of Commerce have voiced their concerns opposing A2-5 due to the project’s size, density, and traffic concerns.