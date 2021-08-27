OB Town Council Candidate Is Trumpian Anti-Masker, Supports Newsom Recall and Disparages People of Color

One of the candidates for the five open seats on the OB Town Council Board of Directors is Jim Musgrove. Musgrove, a former president of the OBTC, was known then as an ardent support of one of the most right-wing politicos to ever walk across San Diego’s stage, Carl Demaio.

Yet, from a review of Musgrove’s facebook page, it is very apparent that Musgrove still harbors his extreme views. He clearly is a Trumpian anti-masker, supports the recall of Governor Newsom, and during the pandemic, he made fun of efforts to maintain public health. Worse, his facebook page carried images that disparaged people of color.

Jim Musgrove is not someone to be on the local town council of a liberal, tolerant community such as Ocean Beach.

Musgrove, moreover, deleted some of his worst posts, but comments from OBceans that criticized his racism and misogyny remained.

His facebook posts showed his disdain for Biden, other Democrats, the media, mail ballots, health experts and called attempts to have people wear masks during the pandemic as authoritarian and Nazi-like. And he posted images that suggested he was calling for revolution due to the Biden candidacy and COVID restrictions. Plus, he’s a big gun advocate.

See the following screen shots from Musgrove’s facebook page; most were grabbed today, August 27, 2021.