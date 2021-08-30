OB Planners to Review Parking Lot Time Restrictions and Making Outdoor Dining Spaces Permanent – Wed., Sept.1

Wednesday night, the Ocean Beach Planning Board meets (via Cisco again due to rising COVID numbers) and there’s three interesting issues on their agenda.
First, the board will discuss and review a letter asking that the $8.4 million received by the city from the state for the OB Pier be budgeted towards rebuilding and included in the 5-year Capital Investment Projects list.
Of more immediate interest is the board’s discussion on time restrictions for overnight closures to beach parking lots. The city has asked the board for its suggestions.
And thirdly, the board will review and make recommendations on the city’s proposed policy of making the temporary outdoor dining spaces permanent. The proposals are in a policy directive called “Spaces for Places” .
The meeting begins at 6 pm and you can register for the meeting here.
Here is the official agenda:
Can’t see the Letter link.
Interesting because there is a “Community Pier Working Group” and wonder if anything about this Pier item was shared or discussed.
Sorry about that. Actually none of the links worked, except to register for the meeting.
First, get those freakin piles of junk extending from bars & restaurants off the streets. They look like the ghost of Tom Joad arrived with the family chicken coop after driving through dust from Oklahoma and set up shop on the street. What third world nation are we trying to emulate here? I’ve seen nicer temporary structures in small towns like Popayan, Colombia. Give the owners of the balsa, spit & bubble gum structures a year, then remove the structures. Settle this issue, then we can continue working on the “feckin ejits” who aren’t vaccinated, then we can prepare ourselves for the next deadly variant, then we can brace ourselves for the next deadly wave of deaths & over crowding at the ICU.
We don’t need daub & wattle extensions into the streets of OB. Just say No to daub & wattle. We might as well commence with a new festival: Welcome to Ocean Beach’s Daub & Wattle Festival. Bring some mud & straw, a few beers, a sandwich, then relax & make your own unattractive structure which will be decimated during the next 1.0 Seismic activity.