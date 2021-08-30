OB Planners to Review Parking Lot Time Restrictions and Making Outdoor Dining Spaces Permanent – Wed., Sept.1

Wednesday night, the Ocean Beach Planning Board meets (via Cisco again due to rising COVID numbers) and there’s three interesting issues on their agenda.

First, the board will discuss and review a letter asking that the $8.4 million received by the city from the state for the OB Pier be budgeted towards rebuilding and included in the 5-year Capital Investment Projects list.

Of more immediate interest is the board’s discussion on time restrictions for overnight closures to beach parking lots. The city has asked the board for its suggestions.

And thirdly, the board will review and make recommendations on the city’s proposed policy of making the temporary outdoor dining spaces permanent. The proposals are in a policy directive called “Spaces for Places” .

The meeting begins at 6 pm and you can register for the meeting here.

Here is the official agenda: