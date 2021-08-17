Democrats Missed the Ball on the Newsom Recall

The Widder Says “a Mistake Is Being Done”
By Judi Curry
There is so much unrest going on in the world today – Afghanistan, Haiti, climate, refugee’s, fires, drought. The one I would like to focus on for a moment is the Recall of Governor Newsom.
Today I received a door hanging that was hard to miss: Shaped like a stop sign; white lettering on a red background, and the words “VOTE NO!” in yellow on one side; on the other side was more of the same in Spanish as well as English. For some reason the whole thing really bothered me.
First of all I want to say that I support the Governor.
I think that he did a fantastic job during the first Covid pandemic, and has continued to do a great job in masking, closing indoor facilities, etc. Yes, he made a mistake by going to an expensive party, but that really did not affect the way he is managing the State. Everyone is allowed one mistake a year – he made his.
I am looking forward to voting “No” on whether he should be recalled. I can’t help but feel that those people that are running against him – particularly on the Republican ticket – are one of the bigger jokes that California has perpetuated lately. And that is why I am disturbed by the door hanging received today.
I have heard the Elizabeth Warren commercials; I have seen other Democratic commercials telling us to “vote no on the Republican recall” and I think that entire premise is wrong.
This is not about Democrats vs Republicans – or at least it wasn’t. It is about the running of our state – the State of California. With so much emphasis on it being a Republican recall I doubt very much if any Republican will vote not to recall Newsom. And in elections of this sort it is usually the Republican that votes while the Democrat stays at home.
If Newsom is recalled, I think the only people to blame are the Democrats for not promoting the great things that he has done rather than those things that he did that had nothing to do with the State.
He took a lot of heat by imposing closing facilities such as schools, restaurants, gyms, etc.
Right now he is being blamed for the homeless situation. It took a lot of guts to do something as unpopular as it was, but it was the right thing to do.
It is so ironic that Kevin Faulconer is running for Newsom’s job when he, in fact, did a horrific job with the homeless; with the Hepatitis outbreak; with the purchasing of buildings, etc. He did a much worse job than Newsom but between him, Trump, and Elder, who, by the way is a Trump supporter and a very conservative talk radio host, the emphasis is going to the Republicans and not to the success of the Governor.
It may be too late to change the emphasis of this election. The ballots are being sent out today.
People like me, that always file an absentee ballot, will have them filled out and mailed back tomorrow. And so will the Republicans. What a shame that it has come down to a fight between the two parties, when, in fact, the Governor of California is the head of all of the government in California; the chief executive of the state government; the commander-in-chief of the California National Guard as well as the California State Guard.
Someone sure missed the ball on this one, in spite of the Republicans trying to oust Newsom from office. If only the Democrats had played up the things that Newsom did rather than succumb to the dirty tricks of the Republican Party.
Does the Rag have any recommendation as to which of these “candidates” on the ballot is the best of the lot? I don’t want to leave that section blank because I understand Larry Elder is in the lead
No, no and no.
Recommendation is to leave the second section blank. A law suit was filed today to have Newsom’s name put on the ballot. It is conceivable that someone getting many fewer votes than him could become the new governor because he is not an option. Wouldn’t surprise me if they threw out this first batch of ballots and started all over again.
I hope they put his name on the ballot… I am afraid that the Republicans will use this flawed law into putting someone in the seat that wouldn’t qualify under a regular election. I have heard that it is not legal to put in Newsom’s name on the ballot… is that really true??
At the risk of wading into a rip current on this, I do want to say I agree with your take, Judi.
There are more registered independent or “no party preference” voters than Republicans. The strategy of the Democrats is an appeal to a negative claim, that this is a partisan recall (which it is), rather than offering a positive claim for why it should matter to anyone outside of the two-party system.
In my opinion, it’s not just the wrong strategy: it’s emblematic of the problem many in the state feel about the way the party leadership on both sides dismiss as irrelevant the concerns of anyone not contributing to their coffers.
While I don’t necessarily disagree with the job that Newsom has done thus far, I can see an argument for voting for the recall in order to stop, in my opinion, a run away legislature that has brought nothing but nonsensical bills to the table. AB5, SB9 and SB10, to name just a few come to mind.
With a super majority in the legislature there is no serious attempt to make compromised, common sense bills. This legislature has become a caricature of itself with representatives tripping all over themselves to claim bragging rights as to who is the most liberal among the bunch, and yet they still can’t get the homeless population off the street, even with a 76 billion dollar budget surplus in 2020!
Legislating from the extremes, whether it be from the far right or the far left, leads to garbage policies that only take into consideration one point of view, which in turn alienates a large portion of the population. It’s time to get back to common sense solutions to real world problems that are facing us in right now. Can Jerry Brown run again???
right on!!
Anyone who leaves the second question blank forfeits their right to bitch about who takes his place if he is recalled. Do you really want to leave that decision in the hands of just those who oppose Newsom?
Honestly the best campaigning his money can’t buy, is the terrible choices for alternates. That will give many pause about recalling him, even if they don’t approve of him.
It’s smart for the Dem party to rally around their guy and not endorse an alternate, but telling people to leave the second vote blank is just plain irresponsible. It shows you their first priority isn’t doing what’s best for the citizens of CA. This tells me if the recall prevails, they actually want the most far right candidate to win, so they can make a sideshow out of it for the next year. At our expense.
Also this being advertised as a republican recall… is dishonest. I understand their strategy, but it’s still dishonest.
Only 25% of registered voters in CA are in the republican party. The polling on the recall is close to 50/50. So it’s quite clear it’s much more than just a partisan effort.
If this ballot is not thrown out, isn’t the logical course of action for a Newsom supporter to vote “No” on the first part, and then write in his name on the second part?
Dan Walters of the Sacramento Bee wrote a column which was reprinted in the UT. He (correctly, I believe) details the kind of chaos that will descend on Sacramento, and by extension on all of us, if there is a recall and any of the current candidates should prevail. I doubt that Dems will coalesce behind the real estate guy from Orange County if he is elected. What we’ll have is executive orders over-ridden by the legislature and gubernatorial vetoes likewise over-ridden. None of the significant problems we face will be the subject of constructive debate or even attempts to achieve beneficial solutions. It will be trench warfare. No one will benefit.
I highly recommend reading the column.