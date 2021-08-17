Democrats Missed the Ball on the Newsom Recall

The Widder Says “a Mistake Is Being Done”

By Judi Curry

There is so much unrest going on in the world today – Afghanistan, Haiti, climate, refugee’s, fires, drought. The one I would like to focus on for a moment is the Recall of Governor Newsom.

Today I received a door hanging that was hard to miss: Shaped like a stop sign; white lettering on a red background, and the words “VOTE NO!” in yellow on one side; on the other side was more of the same in Spanish as well as English. For some reason the whole thing really bothered me.

First of all I want to say that I support the Governor.

I think that he did a fantastic job during the first Covid pandemic, and has continued to do a great job in masking, closing indoor facilities, etc. Yes, he made a mistake by going to an expensive party, but that really did not affect the way he is managing the State. Everyone is allowed one mistake a year – he made his.

I am looking forward to voting “No” on whether he should be recalled. I can’t help but feel that those people that are running against him – particularly on the Republican ticket – are one of the bigger jokes that California has perpetuated lately. And that is why I am disturbed by the door hanging received today.

I have heard the Elizabeth Warren commercials; I have seen other Democratic commercials telling us to “vote no on the Republican recall” and I think that entire premise is wrong.

This is not about Democrats vs Republicans – or at least it wasn’t. It is about the running of our state – the State of California. With so much emphasis on it being a Republican recall I doubt very much if any Republican will vote not to recall Newsom. And in elections of this sort it is usually the Republican that votes while the Democrat stays at home.

If Newsom is recalled, I think the only people to blame are the Democrats for not promoting the great things that he has done rather than those things that he did that had nothing to do with the State.

He took a lot of heat by imposing closing facilities such as schools, restaurants, gyms, etc.

Right now he is being blamed for the homeless situation. It took a lot of guts to do something as unpopular as it was, but it was the right thing to do.

It is so ironic that Kevin Faulconer is running for Newsom’s job when he, in fact, did a horrific job with the homeless; with the Hepatitis outbreak; with the purchasing of buildings, etc. He did a much worse job than Newsom but between him, Trump, and Elder, who, by the way is a Trump supporter and a very conservative talk radio host, the emphasis is going to the Republicans and not to the success of the Governor.

It may be too late to change the emphasis of this election. The ballots are being sent out today.

People like me, that always file an absentee ballot, will have them filled out and mailed back tomorrow. And so will the Republicans. What a shame that it has come down to a fight between the two parties, when, in fact, the Governor of California is the head of all of the government in California; the chief executive of the state government; the commander-in-chief of the California National Guard as well as the California State Guard.

Someone sure missed the ball on this one, in spite of the Republicans trying to oust Newsom from office. If only the Democrats had played up the things that Newsom did rather than succumb to the dirty tricks of the Republican Party.