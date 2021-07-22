Talk by Geoff Page on the Ocean Beach Pier – Sunday, July 25

Reporter Geoff Page will be giving a talk on the “OB Pier – Past, Present and Future” this Sunday, July 25 at the Point Loma – Ocean Beach Democrats zoom meeting.

Here is what the Club announced:

Regular contributor to the OB Rag, Geoff Page, will bring us up to speed on the saga of the OB Pier.

Geoff Page has contributed several articles on the state of the pier to the OB Rag, who broke the story that engineering reports commissioned by the city in 2004, 2016 and 2019 highlighted the state of the pier and recommended keeping “large concentrations of pedestrians” away from certain areas of the pier.

Join us to hear more about the history of the pier, the recent reports and what actions could be taken in the future.

The Moaffat & Nichol draft evaluation report from 2019 can be downloaded here.

July 25, 4PM Meeting – OB Pier – Past, Present and Future

3:30PM Social time and check-in

4:00OM Meeting on Zoom

Zoom registration

Agenda

Main program – OB Pier – Past, Present and Future

Officer reports, with details of the August BBQ and Fall meetings

Introduction of electeds, representatives, candidates

Announcements