OB Town Council Meets Wednesday, July 28

From OBTC:

Here is the LINK to the Facebook page where the meeting will be live.

As always, non-agenda public comment is available to the public. Just contact us before the meeting.

Some notes ahead of the meeting!

DIRECTOR VACANCIES & ELECTION PROCESS

Currently there are a few openings on the Board of Directors so if you would like to take your community involvement to the next level, here’s a great opportunity. By being an OBTC Director you can be an elected voice in communicating the views and needs of the community to the appropriate agencies, be at the forefront of community discussions, take appropriate action on community issues and be a leader in promoting the general betterment of Ocean Beach.

If you would like to be considered for candidacy, please submit your Candidate Statement to info@obtowncouncil.org by Sunday August 8th. You may be asked to briefly speak to the Board in a private virtual meeting on the evening of Wednesday August 11th.

Eligible candidates for the OBTC Board of Directors must be over (18) years of age, be a paid-in-full OBTC member, and either live, work, own property, or operate a business in Ocean Beach (92107). Appointments for the open Board seats will be made by the current Board of Directors. If you have questions or are unsure if you qualify please don’t hesitate to reach out!

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

The Ocean Beach Town Council would like to acknowledge and thank for their service to the community, the following Directors who have stepped away from their roles on the Board over the past few months:

Mark Winkie (5+ years)

Jon Carr (8+ years)

Arlene Fink (1+ year)

Christie Romano (1+ year)

UPCOMING EVENTS & VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

1) Our Monthly Public Meeting is this Wednesday, July 28th at 7pm and will continue to be hosted on Facebook Live for the time being.

2) The Grocery Outlet in Midway is still hosting their Fundraising Campaign “Independence from Hunger” till the end of July. The proceeds raised will go towards our Holiday Food and Toy Drive and other holiday initiatives. All donations above $5 earn you a $5 coupon for Grocery Outlet to use on your next visit.

3) We are currently finalizing our event offerings, including our first-ever OB Pet Parade in August! So please check our website and social media in the coming weeks for more information! If you are interested in participating or volunteering in any events please reach out so we can keep you informed as things develop.