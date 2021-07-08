California ‘Exodus’ a Myth, UCSD Study Finds

By Deborah Sullivan Brennan / San Diego Union-Tribune / July 7, 2021

The exodus of Californians forecast in recent news headlines isn’t likely to happen soon, UC San Diego researchers reported in a survey released Wednesday.

The UC San Diego survey queried more than 3,000 Californians, including 295 who completed the questions in Spanish. It found that nearly two-thirds of residents still believe in the “California Dream” of opportunity and prosperity.

“Over the winter there was an increasing narrative we kept seeing in the news media about people leaving California — focused primarily on wealthier Californians, the Elon Musks of the world,” said Thad Kousser, professor of political science at the University of California San Diego and co-author of the study. “But what we were seeing was individual stories. We wanted to look at whether there was data behind those stories.”

Despite the impending loss of a congressional seat and a handful of billionaires, the researchers found no unusual surge in Californians planning to move out of state.

The survey forms part of a larger study led by UC researchers to examine California’s status as a dream state. Researchers mined data from the U.S. census, credit histories, home ownership rates, venture capital investments, internet search records and the Franchise Tax Board to understand which Californians are likely to remain and which are contemplating leaving.

