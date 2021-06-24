Want to Improve Police Stop Disparities? Hold the Chief Responsible for Addressing Them.

By Chris Brewster / Voice of San Diego / June 23, 2021

If the mayor and City Council are serious about police reform, they should make clear that the expectation is that the police chief must meaningfully bring police stops into alignment with the makeup of the population, or spell out clearly why doing so isn’t desirable.

The San Diego Police Department’s leadership has been ineffective over many years at ensuring equity in police stops. That is the conclusion of various analyses of police stop data, which have shown that members of the San Diego Police Department disproportionately stop members of some racial and ethnic groups.

The studies have also indicated that searches performed during stops disproportionately and inappropriately target those same groups. Ironically, the data indicates that, in many cases, those more likely to be targeted are less likely to have contraband or to have broken laws.

For the balance of this shot article, please go here.