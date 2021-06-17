Troubled OB Man Taken Into Custody After He Banged on Fire Station Windows, Attacked Palm Tree – Then Firefighters Put Out Fire at His House on Ebers

Karen Kucher from the U-T reported on a weird scene in Ocean Beach Thursday morning on Voltaire Street.

A troubled man awoke the firefighters at OB’s fire station by banging on their windows and yelling around 6:15 am. Kucher reported the man tried to break into the station. He also attacked a palm tree, yelled obscenities and was taken into custody by police charged with felony vandalism.

Then his house on Ebers – near Long Branch – was on fire – and the very firefighters the guy awoke, had to go extinguish the fire in the kitchen. The guy’s dog was found unharmed and handed over to the San Diego Humane Society.

The man remains unidentified. Kucher reported the station’s firefighters had to call for cover from police when they realized someone was attacking their station. “Video from the scene showed police taking a shirtless man into custody. He had blood on his head and face.”

“He did a number on our banana tree and hit several of the windows, thankfully only breaking one,” the battalion chief said. “But he was really out of control and acting out of sorts. It was very concerning for the firefighters who were just getting up from their shift.”