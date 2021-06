Inn at Sunset Cliffs on Review Panel’s Agenda – Wed., June 16

On the agenda tonight, Wednesday, June 16, at the meeting of the Project Review Committee is a follow-up review of proposed changes to the Inn at Sunset Cliffs located at 1370 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. Plus there is a review of a permit for the remodel and addition at 1615 Ocean Front Street.

The meeting begins at 6 pm and will be held electronically. The Project Review Committee is a sub-committee of the OB Planning Board.

Here is the official agenda: