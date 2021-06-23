Cannabis Workers in Mission Valley Join Union

Enough workers at the flagship Mission Valley location of cannabis retailer March and Ash signed authorization cards that now they are all part of a union. They joined the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135 which has been organizing cannabis workers all over Southern California lately.

Brent E. Beltrán, Communications Director for Local 135, sent out the following statement:

SAN DIEGO – On the heels of last month’s announcement that employees at cannabis retailer March and Ash in Vista, City Heights, and Imperial chose to join United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135 and voted on their first ever union contract, enough workers at the flagship Mission Valley location signed authorization cards to bring themselves into the bargaining unit.

County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher verified and validated that the authorization cards collected by UFCW Local 135 reached the over 50% threshold of cards needed for the location to go union.

UFCW Local 135 has worked steadfastly on behalf of the workers, and alongside the owners of March and Ash, to provide their employees with a contract that sets the standard in the cannabis industry including higher wages, paid vacations, a child-care and education fund, and an equity fund (in lieu of a 401k due to current Federal banking limitations).

“Cannabis workers know the benefits of being union and UFCW Local 135 is committed to making these new industry jobs into careers,” says union President Todd Walters. “We welcome the workers from March and Ash Mission Valley into our union family and look forward to servicing their needs and fulfilling the rights in their contract.”

With four locations now under UFCW Local 135 jurisdiction, and two more on the horizon in San Diego’s South Bay, the current March and Ash bargaining unit comprises approximately 250 members.

With March and Ash fully unionized, UFCW Local 135 now has three cannabis companies with a total of seven locations under our jurisdiction. As the industry continues to grow, UFCW Local 135 will continue to talk with cannabis workers about their right to organize to better their living conditions and workplace.

###

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 135, has a membership of approximately 13,000 workers and nearly 7000 retirees throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties. They consist of workers in various fields including grocery & retail, health, pharmacy & dental, meat & sugar processing, casino, and cannabis.

