Working Committee for Ocean Beach Pier Being Organized

The OB Mainstream Association is coordinating the committee’s formation. Denny Knox told the OB Rag this morning that it will be a “working group” to keep people’s focus on the pier, its funding and other issues. It’s “not a political group” she said. Call the OBMA at 619-224-4906 and ask for Denny or email info@oceanbeachsandiego.com .