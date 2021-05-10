Small Gems and Victories for the Neighborhoods

Part I

By Colleen O’Connor

A bit of good news. Brought to you by good people. And lots of human effort.

A new hotel built in Point Loma, where the community worked with developers to get what each wanted most. Something attractive, with an emphasis on “local” faire; a family friendly meeting place, a restaurant with local chefs, local beers, and local morning coffee.

Add to that, an emphasis on nearby local attractions (the Zoo, Balboa Park, nearby fishing, walking and sailing options, the Monsaraz is fittingly named after a little southern Portugal fishing village, occupied since pre-history. And a nod to the early and still prominent Portuguese families of the area.

The $30 million, 92-room Monsaraz is the latest entry in the Hilton Hotel Tapestry line

The property description: “Wake up in our Portuguese influenced midcentury modern property and walk down to our picturesque courtyard for a handcrafted latte from our local roaster, Dark Horse Coffee, and immediately breath in the smell of the ocean air.”

A small gem, but a victory for the neighborhood.